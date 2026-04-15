Rory McIlroy's Decision Not To Play RBC Heritage Has Nothing To Do With The Masters

We won't get to see Rory McIlroy do a victory lap at Harbour Town this weekend in the wake of his Masters victory.

The Northern Irishman is one of many big names who won't be playing the RBC Heritage, but his attendance at the event was never to be expected anyway.

McIlroy's decision to skip the Signature Event was confirmed last week prior to his win at Augusta National.

Some may think that McIlroy opts out of the tournament due to its proximity to The Masters as he seeks time off to celebrate and unwind, but it doesn't really have anything to do with scheduling.

In fact, the RBC Heritage is just an event that McIlroy does not enjoy and does not feel suits his game at all.

Back in 2020, after finishing T41 at Harbour Town, McIlroy all but confirmed the RBC Heritage would never be a regular part of his annual schedule.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He said: "Once I got here and I played the golf course, I sort of remembered why I haven't been here for a while. It's tough.

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"It's a lovely place. There's other courses on Tour that probably fit my game a little bit better and obviously the week after the Masters is always a tough one.

"Guys like to come here and decompress, but my idea of decompression is not seeing golf clubs for a week."

On that poor showing in 2020, he added: "I got off to a decent start and then the ball in the water on four just stopped any momentum. I played okay after that, I guess. I birdied nine and then birdied a couple coming in on the homestretch.

"It's fine. It's one of those weeks where, obviously, low scores, very bunched. You had to hole a lot of putts and I didn't over the week. But I'm still pretty happy with how I played."

Justin Thomas won the 2025 RBC Heritage (Image credit: Getty Images)

Interestingly, McIlroy was even fined $3m for bowing out of the event in 2023. At the time, the PGA Tour insisted players only miss one Signature Event per season, and that was McIlroy's second of the year (he also skipped the Sentry Tournament of Champions).

That $3m came out of his end-of-season Player Impact Program bonus money.

While we won't see McIlroy at Harbour Town, and Justin Rose has withdrawn from the RBC Heritage, too, there are still some big names in what is a stacked field this weekend.

A total of 17 of the world's top 20 will be present, including defending champion Justin Thomas and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.

In total, 10 extra players have been added to the RBC Heritage line-up after the PGA Tour announced winners of events in 2025 (who were outside the top 50 in the FedExCup standings) would be invited to Harbour Town in lieu of playing at The Sentry, which was canceled this year.

Other notable players taking part include Ludvig Aberg, Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, and the in-form Cameron Young.