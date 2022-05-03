How Can I Play TPC Potomac?

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Located less than 20 miles from US capital Washington DC, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm opened in 1986 to mixed reactions, with its design particularly criticised for its flooding and drainage issues. The problems persisted until 2008, when the course and clubhouse underwent a $32m renovation – and the results were outstanding.

The redesign was a collaborative effort involving Tom Fazio, Pete Dye, Fred Funk and Davis Love III, and the acclaim the course received on its 2009 reopening was almost immediate. Fred Couples remarked: “They redesigned it to make it better. I think the back nine is incredible. Really, really a great golf course.” Following another extensive renovation in 2015, Justin Thomas said the course is fit for a US Open.

For the moment, TPC Potomac is best-known as the venue for the PGA Tour’s Wells Fargo Championship, and the players are greeted by a punishing par-70 effort sure to challenge players of any ability. The course has just two par-5s – but they’re both beasts. The second hole is the longest of the two, at 619 yards, and has a deep bunker on the left of the green. Further on, the 10th is a dogleg left requiring a tee shot to the right of the fairway to present an angle towards the green. Meanwhile, its green has thick rough to the left, giving anyone plenty to think about.

In general, the holes offer little room for error, and the relatively hilly terrain means you’ll rarely get a flat lie. The greens are contoured, too, and play particularly firm in the spring, when the tournament is held. All this means that while the course may look benign enough with its lush mid-Atlantic scenery, pristine wooded terrain, streams and creeks, it’s anything but.

TPC Potomac is a private course, meaning your best chance of playing it is to become a member. There are several options: individual and family memberships, a young professional membership and corporate membership.

Interested parties are invited to fill out an inquiry form on the TPC website to arrange a private tour. Initiation fees are reportedly around $35,000, with annual dues over $4,000. You can also play as a guest of a member.

