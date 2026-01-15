Rory McIlroy made a strong start to his 2026 campaign as he shot 66 in the first round of the Dubai Invitational at Dubai Creek Golf Club.

McIlroy made a blistering start to his opening round of the year as he birdied four of his first five competitive holes of 2026, before reaching the turn in a five-under 31.

The Grand Slam winner added just a birdie and a bogey on a quieter back nine for him but still closed with a five-under 66 that saw him lead the tournament with just a few players left to finish.

McIlroy was three shots better off than playing partner Shane Lowry, who had a similar quick start with three birdies in four to kick-off the day, but had to settle for a two-under round of 69 in the end.

"It was good, I got off to a great start," McIlroy told Sky Sports after his round.

"I played a very good first nine, then the wind got up a bit and I felt like the front nine, which was our back nine, was the trickier one and I left a few shots out there.

"But overall a nice way to start the year."

McIlroy, of course, has some year to follow after 2025 saw pretty much all of his dreams come true - winning The Masters to complete the Grand Slam and claiming an away Ryder Cup victory the undoubted highlights.

There was also a win at Pebble Beach, a second Players Championship and a thrilling home success at the Irish Open just for good measure.

So how does McIlroy follow that? How does he even find the motivation to put in the hard yards grinding on his golf game and his fitness regime?

For McIlroy, he says pushing, grinding and putting in the hard work behind the scenes doesn't need motivation - it's just who he is.

"I like the work, I like the process, I enjoy doing challenging things," McIlroy explained.

"And I think if you make that the important part and you make that your routine then you dont need motivation to do it - it's your lifestyle, it's what you do.

"It's who you identify as and I identify as a hard worker and someone who likes to do those things and the more and more you do that it becomes who you are.

"I've done it for so long that if I didn't do it, it'd seem pretty foreign at this point."