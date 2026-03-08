Blue Bay LPGA Full Prize Money Payout 2026

The latest stop on the LPGA Tour's schedule is the Blue Bay LPGA - the third and final event of this first Asian Swing.

Rio Takeda is the defending champion on Hainan Island, China's Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Course, having romped to victory on 17-under and by six strokes this time last year.

The Japanese pro headed into the final round in contention to win again, sitting T4 on eight under, four back of leader Mi Hyang Lee.

Mi Hyang Li led with a round to play (Image credit: Getty Images)

Also in the hunt for the title at the start of the final round were the likes of Hye-Jin Choi and Yu Liu, who were T2, two back of the leader.

The fierce battle will be worth it, given whoever wins the 2026 Blue Bay LPGA is in line to earn a check for almost $400,000 before factors like taxes reduce how much money each pro golfer really sees.

Each of the top five should collect upwards of $100,000 while even the player who finishes last among the 75 to make the cut may well scoop more than $5,000 from a total prize purse of $2.6 million.

And, as has been the case in each of the first three LPGA Tour events of 2026, there is 500 Race To CME Globe points available for this week's champion, with a descending amount for everyone else who makes the weekend.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 Blue Bay LPGA based on 65 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account.

BLUE BAY LPGA PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN