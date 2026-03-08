Blue Bay LPGA Full Prize Money Payout 2026

The third and final event in the LPGA Tour's first Asian Swing of the season takes place on Hainan Island in China where a modest prize purse is on the line

Jonny Leighfield's avatar
By
published
Contributions from
Japan&#039;s Rio Takeda holds up the Blue Bay LPGA trophy after winning in 2025
Rio Takeda won the title in 2025, and was in the hunt to win again a year later
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The latest stop on the LPGA Tour's schedule is the Blue Bay LPGA - the third and final event of this first Asian Swing.

Mi Hyang Li during the Blue Bay LPGA

Mi Hyang Li led with a round to play

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Also in the hunt for the title at the start of the final round were the likes of Hye-Jin Choi and Yu Liu, who were T2, two back of the leader.

The fierce battle will be worth it, given whoever wins the 2026 Blue Bay LPGA is in line to earn a check for almost $400,000 before factors like taxes reduce how much money each pro golfer really sees.

Each of the top five should collect upwards of $100,000 while even the player who finishes last among the 75 to make the cut may well scoop more than $5,000 from a total prize purse of $2.6 million.

And, as has been the case in each of the first three LPGA Tour events of 2026, there is 500 Race To CME Globe points available for this week's champion, with a descending amount for everyone else who makes the weekend.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 Blue Bay LPGA based on 65 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account.

BLUE BAY LPGA PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Prize Money

1st

$390,000

2nd

$245,246

3rd

$177,909

4th

$137,626

5th

$110,774

6th

$90,633

7th

$75,863

8th

$66,465

9th

$59,751

10th

$54,380

11th

$50,350

12th

$46,993

13th

$44,040

14th

$41,355

15th

$38,938

16th

$36,789

17th

$34,911

18th

$33,299

19th

$31,957

20th

$30,882

21st

$29,809

22nd

$28,734

23rd

$27,661

24th

$26,585

25th

$25,646

26th

$24,707

27th

$23,765

28th

$22,826

29th

$21,886

30th

$21,080

31st

$20,275

32nd

$19,469

33rd

$18,663

34th

$17,857

35th

$17,187

36th

$16,515

37th

$15,845

38th

$15,173

39th

$14,500

40th

$13,964

41st

$13,427

42nd

$12,891

43rd

$12,352

44th

$11,816

45th

$11,413

46th

$11,010

47th

$10,607

48th

$10,204

49th

$9,801

50th

$9,398

51st

$9,131

52nd

$8,862

53rd

$8,592

54th

$8,325

55th

$8,056

56th

$7,786

57th

$7,520

58th

$7,250

59th

$6,983

60th

$6,714

61st

$6,580

62nd

$6,444

63rd

$6,311

64th

$6,177

65th

$6,041

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.