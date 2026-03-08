Blue Bay LPGA Full Prize Money Payout 2026
The third and final event in the LPGA Tour's first Asian Swing of the season takes place on Hainan Island in China where a modest prize purse is on the line
Mike Hall
The latest stop on the LPGA Tour's schedule is the Blue Bay LPGA - the third and final event of this first Asian Swing.
Rio Takeda is the defending champion on Hainan Island, China's Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Course, having romped to victory on 17-under and by six strokes this time last year.
The Japanese pro headed into the final round in contention to win again, sitting T4 on eight under, four back of leader Mi Hyang Lee.
Also in the hunt for the title at the start of the final round were the likes of Hye-Jin Choi and Yu Liu, who were T2, two back of the leader.
The fierce battle will be worth it, given whoever wins the 2026 Blue Bay LPGA is in line to earn a check for almost $400,000 before factors like taxes reduce how much money each pro golfer really sees.
Each of the top five should collect upwards of $100,000 while even the player who finishes last among the 75 to make the cut may well scoop more than $5,000 from a total prize purse of $2.6 million.
And, as has been the case in each of the first three LPGA Tour events of 2026, there is 500 Race To CME Globe points available for this week's champion, with a descending amount for everyone else who makes the weekend.
Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 Blue Bay LPGA based on 65 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account.
BLUE BAY LPGA PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN
Position
Prize Money
1st
$390,000
2nd
$245,246
3rd
$177,909
4th
$137,626
5th
$110,774
6th
$90,633
7th
$75,863
8th
$66,465
9th
$59,751
10th
$54,380
11th
$50,350
12th
$46,993
13th
$44,040
14th
$41,355
15th
$38,938
16th
$36,789
17th
$34,911
18th
$33,299
19th
$31,957
20th
$30,882
21st
$29,809
22nd
$28,734
23rd
$27,661
24th
$26,585
25th
$25,646
26th
$24,707
27th
$23,765
28th
$22,826
29th
$21,886
30th
$21,080
31st
$20,275
32nd
$19,469
33rd
$18,663
34th
$17,857
35th
$17,187
36th
$16,515
37th
$15,845
38th
$15,173
39th
$14,500
40th
$13,964
41st
$13,427
42nd
$12,891
43rd
$12,352
44th
$11,816
45th
$11,413
46th
$11,010
47th
$10,607
48th
$10,204
49th
$9,801
50th
$9,398
51st
$9,131
52nd
$8,862
53rd
$8,592
54th
$8,325
55th
$8,056
56th
$7,786
57th
$7,520
58th
$7,250
59th
$6,983
60th
$6,714
61st
$6,580
62nd
$6,444
63rd
$6,311
64th
$6,177
65th
$6,041
