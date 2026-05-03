Turkish Airlines Open Full Prize Money Payout 2026
The DP World Tour's European Swing is underway and the Turkish Airlines Open is heading towards a fascinating conclusion at National Golf Club in Belek
Mike Hall
The Turkish Airlines Open is rattling towards its conclusion and the DP World Tour's latest champion will shortly be crowned at National Golf Club in Belek, Antalya.
Tough scoring conditions at the new layout have ensured the winning total won't be as low as at Regnum Carya last year, but the man who provides the lowest four-round total later today will not care one bit.
What they will care about, however, is the victory and all of the perks that are inextricably linked - such as OWGR points, Race To Dubai points and, of course, prize money.
As has already been the case for several DP World Tour events during the International Swing and Asian Swing, there is a total of $2.75 million on the line this week.
Whoever follows Martin Couvra in winning the Turkish Airlines Open will bank almost $500,000 before various factors reduce how much they really see.
With 18 holes remaining, two players, Mikael Lindberg and Daniel Rodrigues, shared a one-shot lead at seven under.
Each of the top-five should secure more than $110,000 while the runner-up, should they finish second without company, is in line to clinch just over $300,000.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
There are 3,500 Race To Dubai points available to those who made the cut in Turkiye and a bundle of OWGR points which could be crucial for players looking to qualify for the upcoming PGA Championship.
Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 Turkish Airlines Open based on 70 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account.
Turkish Airlines Open Prize Money Breakdown
Position
Prize Money
1st
$467,500
2nd
$302,500
3rd
$173,250
4th
$137,500
5th
$116,600
6th
$96,250
7th
$82,500
8th
$68,750
9th
$61,600
10th
$55,000
11th
$50,600
12th
$47,300
13th
$44,275
14th
$42,075
15th
$40,425
16th
$38,775
17th
$37,125
18th
$35,475
19th
$34,100
20th
$33,000
21st
$31,900
22nd
$31,075
23rd
$30,250
24th
$29,425
25th
$27,775
26th
$27,775
27th
$26,950
28th
$26,125
29th
$25,300
30th
$24,475
31st
$23,650
32nd
$22,825
33rd
$22,000
34th
$21,175
35th
$20,350
36th
$19,525
37th
$18,975
38th
$18,425
39th
$17,875
40th
$17,325
41st
$16,775
42nd
$16,225
43rd
$15,675
44th
$15,125
45th
$14,575
46th
$14,025
47th
$13,475
48th
$12,925
49th
$12,375
50th
$11,825
51st
$11,275
52nd
$10,725
53rd
$10,175
54th
$9,625
55th
$9,350
56th
$9,075
57th
$8,800
58th
$8,525
59th
$8,250
60th
$7,975
61st
$7,700
62nd
$7,425
63rd
$7,150
64th
$6,875
65th
$6,600
66th
$6,325
67th
$6,050
68th
$5,775
69th
$5,500
70th
$5,225
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
- Mike HallNews Writer
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.