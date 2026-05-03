Turkish Airlines Open Full Prize Money Payout 2026

The DP World Tour's European Swing is underway and the Turkish Airlines Open is heading towards a fascinating conclusion at National Golf Club in Belek

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Martin Couvra with the Turkish Airlines Open trophy
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Turkish Airlines Open is rattling towards its conclusion and the DP World Tour's latest champion will shortly be crowned at National Golf Club in Belek, Antalya.

What they will care about, however, is the victory and all of the perks that are inextricably linked - such as OWGR points, Race To Dubai points and, of course, prize money.

As has already been the case for several DP World Tour events during the International Swing and Asian Swing, there is a total of $2.75 million on the line this week.

Whoever follows Martin Couvra in winning the Turkish Airlines Open will bank almost $500,000 before various factors reduce how much they really see.

With 18 holes remaining, two players, Mikael Lindberg and Daniel Rodrigues, shared a one-shot lead at seven under.

Mikael Lindberg at the Turkish Airlines Open

Mikael Lindberg shared the lead with Daniel Rodrigues at the 54-hole stage

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Each of the top-five should secure more than $110,000 while the runner-up, should they finish second without company, is in line to clinch just over $300,000.

There are 3,500 Race To Dubai points available to those who made the cut in Turkiye and a bundle of OWGR points which could be crucial for players looking to qualify for the upcoming PGA Championship.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 Turkish Airlines Open based on 70 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account.

Turkish Airlines Open Prize Money Breakdown

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Position

Prize Money

1st

$467,500

2nd

$302,500

3rd

$173,250

4th

$137,500

5th

$116,600

6th

$96,250

7th

$82,500

8th

$68,750

9th

$61,600

10th

$55,000

11th

$50,600

12th

$47,300

13th

$44,275

14th

$42,075

15th

$40,425

16th

$38,775

17th

$37,125

18th

$35,475

19th

$34,100

20th

$33,000

21st

$31,900

22nd

$31,075

23rd

$30,250

24th

$29,425

25th

$27,775

26th

$27,775

27th

$26,950

28th

$26,125

29th

$25,300

30th

$24,475

31st

$23,650

32nd

$22,825

33rd

$22,000

34th

$21,175

35th

$20,350

36th

$19,525

37th

$18,975

38th

$18,425

39th

$17,875

40th

$17,325

41st

$16,775

42nd

$16,225

43rd

$15,675

44th

$15,125

45th

$14,575

46th

$14,025

47th

$13,475

48th

$12,925

49th

$12,375

50th

$11,825

51st

$11,275

52nd

$10,725

53rd

$10,175

54th

$9,625

55th

$9,350

56th

$9,075

57th

$8,800

58th

$8,525

59th

$8,250

60th

$7,975

61st

$7,700

62nd

$7,425

63rd

$7,150

64th

$6,875

65th

$6,600

66th

$6,325

67th

$6,050

68th

$5,775

69th

$5,500

70th

$5,225

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

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