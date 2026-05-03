Turkish Airlines Open Full Prize Money Payout 2026

The Turkish Airlines Open is rattling towards its conclusion and the DP World Tour's latest champion will shortly be crowned at National Golf Club in Belek, Antalya.

Tough scoring conditions at the new layout have ensured the winning total won't be as low as at Regnum Carya last year, but the man who provides the lowest four-round total later today will not care one bit.

What they will care about, however, is the victory and all of the perks that are inextricably linked - such as OWGR points, Race To Dubai points and, of course, prize money.

As has already been the case for several DP World Tour events during the International Swing and Asian Swing, there is a total of $2.75 million on the line this week.

Whoever follows Martin Couvra in winning the Turkish Airlines Open will bank almost $500,000 before various factors reduce how much they really see.

With 18 holes remaining, two players, Mikael Lindberg and Daniel Rodrigues, shared a one-shot lead at seven under.

Mikael Lindberg shared the lead with Daniel Rodrigues at the 54-hole stage (Image credit: Getty Images)

Each of the top-five should secure more than $110,000 while the runner-up, should they finish second without company, is in line to clinch just over $300,000.

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There are 3,500 Race To Dubai points available to those who made the cut in Turkiye and a bundle of OWGR points which could be crucial for players looking to qualify for the upcoming PGA Championship.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 Turkish Airlines Open based on 70 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account.

Turkish Airlines Open Prize Money Breakdown