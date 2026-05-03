Rory McIlroy Makes Surprise Cameo In New Hollywood Blockbuster... Here's How He Landed The Part

Following an appearance in the long-awaited Happy Gilmore 2 last year, Rory McIlroy has made his latest acting cameo - this time in The Devil Wears Prada 2.

The Northern Irishman was among a series of world-famous special guests who dropped into the hotly anticipated Hollywood blockbuster, including NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns, music icon Lady Gaga and fashion powerhouse Anna Wintour.

Popular actress Sydney Sweeney saw her three-minute scene cut from the final edit, however, proving McIlroy and his wife Erica's inclusion was no small feat.

In the film, the McIlroys appear at a Met Gala-style party, with roughly 10-15 seconds of airtime alongside other dressed-up guests who are waiting for central characters Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt.

The fact the World No.2 was included in the film alongside his wife came as a surprise, with no forewarning from McIlroy, his representatives or the franchise's PR team.

Recognise any names in "The Devil Wears Prada 2" end credits.... pic.twitter.com/5S1GRsWQChMay 2, 2026

It was only during The Devil Wears Prada 2's European premiere in London at the weekend that director David Frankel was able to explain how the idea to include McIlroy arrived.

Discussing the number of impressive cameos in the movie, Frankel said: “Well, the one I was most excited for will surprise isn’t even in the world of fashion. I mean I loved having Rory McIlroy. He was a great sport. A very good actor."

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So how did McIlroy land the role? Why was he even considered? Apparently, an interview at TPC Sawgrass in March 2025 contains the answer.

After defeating JJ Spaun in a playoff to win The Players Championship last year, McIlroy shared how he responded to the initial disappointment of failing to win it outright after 72 holes.

He said at the time: “Yeah, I would say I was a little disappointed last night, but I also was mindful that I couldn't feel that way, that I needed to reset.

"Once I got back to the hotel, I just tried to sort of forget about it and had some room service, watched a little bit of Devil Wears Prada and went to bed. That was basically it."

Frankel revealed he had seen this interview and consequently wanted to bring the golfing superstar on board.

He continued: “You know, it was triggered because last year, right before he won the Players Championship, the press asked him what he did to relax the night before he won the tournament, and he said he watched “The Devil Wears Prada. I knew we had a fan.”

McIlroy's next appearance on stage will arrive at next week's Truist Championship, and all the action will be live and unedited - probably how the five-time Major winner prefers it.