Puerto Rico Open Prize Money Payout 2025

In Florida this week, many of the world’s best players are teeing it up in the latest of the PGA Tour’s signature events, the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

That offers an overall purse of $20m with $4m awarded to the winner. However, while the Bay Hill event will undoubtedly capture most of the attention, another PGA Tour event is taking place with the Puerto Rico Open.

The alternate event, which comes from Grand Reserve Golf Club, has a total payout identical to the first prize in the higher profile of the two tournaments this week. Of the $4m overall purse, the winner will receive $720,000.

Unlike most tournaments on the PGA Tour, alternate event winners do not earn an exemption to The Masters. However, the perks of winning beyond the financial incentives include a two-year PGA Tour exemption and FedEx Cup points.

Below is the prize money payout for the Puerto Rico Open.

Puerto Rico Open Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $720,000 2nd $436,000 3rd $276,000 4th $196,000 5th $164,000 6th $145,000 7th $135,000 8th $125,000 9th $117,000 10th $109,000 11th $101,000 12th $93,000 13th $85,000 14th $77,000 15th $73,000 16th $69,000 17th $65,000 18th $61,000 19th $57,000 20th $53,000 21st $49,000. 22nd $45,000 23rd $41,800 24th $38,600 25th $35,400 26th $32,200 27th $31,000 28th $29,800 29th $28,600 30th $27,400 31st $26,200 32nd $25,000 33rd $23,800 34th $22,800 35th $21,800 36th $20,800 37th $19,800 38th $19,000 39th $18,200 40th $17,400 41st $16,600 42nd $15,800 43rd $15,000 44th $14,200 45th $13,400 46th $12,600 47th $11,800 48th $11,160 49th $10,600 50th $10,280 51st $10,040 52nd $9,800 53rd $9,640 54th $9,480 55th $9,400 56th $9,320 57th $9,240 58th $9,160 59th $9,080 60th $9,000 61st $8,920 62nd $8,840 63rd $8,760 64th $8,680 65th $8,600

Who Are The Star Names In The Puerto Rico Open?

Thriston Lawrence is the highest-ranked player in the field (Image credit: Getty Images)

While the Arnold Palmer Invitational has many of the world's best players in attendance, there are still some high-profile stars teeing it up in Puerto Rico.

One is the defending champion. In 2024, Brice Garnett beat Erik Barnes in a playoff for his second PGA Tour title. He will be confident of making that three this week, particularly after an encouraging T11 at the Cognizant Classic. The winner of the 2022 event, Ryan Brehm, also plays.

In total, six of the world’s top 100 are competing, with Thriston Lawrence the highest-ranked player in the field at 59th.

The others in the top 100 competing this week are Matt Wallace, Sam Stevens, Andrew Novak, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen and Niklas Norgaard.

Other notable names in the field include five-time DP World Tour winner Matteo Manassero, 2022 RSM Classic winner Adam Svensson and 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic champion Chris Gotterup.

Is The Puerto Rico Open A PGA Tour Event? The Puerto Rico Open is one of the PGA Tour’s alternate events – a tournament played at the same time as one of its higher-profile contests. In the case of the Puerto Rico Open, it is held the same week as signature event the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Unlike most other PGA Tour events, the winner won’t receive an invite to The Masters, but he will receive a two-year PGA Tour exemption, while it also offers FedEx Cup points.