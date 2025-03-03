Puerto Rico Open Prize Money Payout 2025
Brice Garnett defends his title in the PGA Tour alternate event, which is being held at Grand Reserve Golf Club
In Florida this week, many of the world’s best players are teeing it up in the latest of the PGA Tour’s signature events, the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
That offers an overall purse of $20m with $4m awarded to the winner. However, while the Bay Hill event will undoubtedly capture most of the attention, another PGA Tour event is taking place with the Puerto Rico Open.
The alternate event, which comes from Grand Reserve Golf Club, has a total payout identical to the first prize in the higher profile of the two tournaments this week. Of the $4m overall purse, the winner will receive $720,000.
Unlike most tournaments on the PGA Tour, alternate event winners do not earn an exemption to The Masters. However, the perks of winning beyond the financial incentives include a two-year PGA Tour exemption and FedEx Cup points.
Below is the prize money payout for the Puerto Rico Open.
Position
Prize Money
1st
$720,000
2nd
$436,000
3rd
$276,000
4th
$196,000
5th
$164,000
6th
$145,000
7th
$135,000
8th
$125,000
9th
$117,000
10th
$109,000
11th
$101,000
12th
$93,000
13th
$85,000
14th
$77,000
15th
$73,000
16th
$69,000
17th
$65,000
18th
$61,000
19th
$57,000
20th
$53,000
21st
$49,000.
22nd
$45,000
23rd
$41,800
24th
$38,600
25th
$35,400
26th
$32,200
27th
$31,000
28th
$29,800
29th
$28,600
30th
$27,400
31st
$26,200
32nd
$25,000
33rd
$23,800
34th
$22,800
35th
$21,800
36th
$20,800
37th
$19,800
38th
$19,000
39th
$18,200
40th
$17,400
41st
$16,600
42nd
$15,800
43rd
$15,000
44th
$14,200
45th
$13,400
46th
$12,600
47th
$11,800
48th
$11,160
49th
$10,600
50th
$10,280
51st
$10,040
52nd
$9,800
53rd
$9,640
54th
$9,480
55th
$9,400
56th
$9,320
57th
$9,240
58th
$9,160
59th
$9,080
60th
$9,000
61st
$8,920
62nd
$8,840
63rd
$8,760
64th
$8,680
65th
$8,600
Who Are The Star Names In The Puerto Rico Open?
While the Arnold Palmer Invitational has many of the world's best players in attendance, there are still some high-profile stars teeing it up in Puerto Rico.
One is the defending champion. In 2024, Brice Garnett beat Erik Barnes in a playoff for his second PGA Tour title. He will be confident of making that three this week, particularly after an encouraging T11 at the Cognizant Classic. The winner of the 2022 event, Ryan Brehm, also plays.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
In total, six of the world’s top 100 are competing, with Thriston Lawrence the highest-ranked player in the field at 59th.
The others in the top 100 competing this week are Matt Wallace, Sam Stevens, Andrew Novak, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen and Niklas Norgaard.
Other notable names in the field include five-time DP World Tour winner Matteo Manassero, 2022 RSM Classic winner Adam Svensson and 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic champion Chris Gotterup.
Is The Puerto Rico Open A PGA Tour Event?
The Puerto Rico Open is one of the PGA Tour’s alternate events – a tournament played at the same time as one of its higher-profile contests. In the case of the Puerto Rico Open, it is held the same week as signature event the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Unlike most other PGA Tour events, the winner won’t receive an invite to The Masters, but he will receive a two-year PGA Tour exemption, while it also offers FedEx Cup points.
What Is The Prize Money Payout For The Puerto Rico Open?
The prize money for the tournament is $4m – the same as the 2024 edition. That figure is the same amount as the winner will receive in the PGA Tour’s other big event this week, the Arnold Palmer Invitational. In contrast, the winner of the Puerto Rico Open will claim $720,000.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
