Puerto Rico Open Prize Money Payout 2025

Brice Garnett defends his title in the PGA Tour alternate event, which is being held at Grand Reserve Golf Club

Brice Garnett with the Puerto Rico Open trophy
Brice Garnett won the 2024 tournament and defends his title
Mike Hall
By
published

In Florida this week, many of the world’s best players are teeing it up in the latest of the PGA Tour’s signature events, the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

That offers an overall purse of $20m with $4m awarded to the winner. However, while the Bay Hill event will undoubtedly capture most of the attention, another PGA Tour event is taking place with the Puerto Rico Open.

The alternate event, which comes from Grand Reserve Golf Club, has a total payout identical to the first prize in the higher profile of the two tournaments this week. Of the $4m overall purse, the winner will receive $720,000.

Unlike most tournaments on the PGA Tour, alternate event winners do not earn an exemption to The Masters. However, the perks of winning beyond the financial incentives include a two-year PGA Tour exemption and FedEx Cup points.

Below is the prize money payout for the Puerto Rico Open.

Puerto Rico Open Prize Money Payout

Position

Prize Money

1st

$720,000

2nd

$436,000

3rd

$276,000

4th

$196,000

5th

$164,000

6th

$145,000

7th

$135,000

8th

$125,000

9th

$117,000

10th

$109,000

11th

$101,000

12th

$93,000

13th

$85,000

14th

$77,000

15th

$73,000

16th

$69,000

17th

$65,000

18th

$61,000

19th

$57,000

20th

$53,000

21st

$49,000.

22nd

$45,000

23rd

$41,800

24th

$38,600

25th

$35,400

26th

$32,200

27th

$31,000

28th

$29,800

29th

$28,600

30th

$27,400

31st

$26,200

32nd

$25,000

33rd

$23,800

34th

$22,800

35th

$21,800

36th

$20,800

37th

$19,800

38th

$19,000

39th

$18,200

40th

$17,400

41st

$16,600

42nd

$15,800

43rd

$15,000

44th

$14,200

45th

$13,400

46th

$12,600

47th

$11,800

48th

$11,160

49th

$10,600

50th

$10,280

51st

$10,040

52nd

$9,800

53rd

$9,640

54th

$9,480

55th

$9,400

56th

$9,320

57th

$9,240

58th

$9,160

59th

$9,080

60th

$9,000

61st

$8,920

62nd

$8,840

63rd

$8,760

64th

$8,680

65th

$8,600

Who Are The Star Names In The Puerto Rico Open?

Thriston Lawrence takes a shot at the Mexico Open

Thriston Lawrence is the highest-ranked player in the field

While the Arnold Palmer Invitational has many of the world's best players in attendance, there are still some high-profile stars teeing it up in Puerto Rico.

One is the defending champion. In 2024, Brice Garnett beat Erik Barnes in a playoff for his second PGA Tour title. He will be confident of making that three this week, particularly after an encouraging T11 at the Cognizant Classic. The winner of the 2022 event, Ryan Brehm, also plays.

In total, six of the world’s top 100 are competing, with Thriston Lawrence the highest-ranked player in the field at 59th.

The others in the top 100 competing this week are Matt Wallace, Sam Stevens, Andrew Novak, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen and Niklas Norgaard.

Other notable names in the field include five-time DP World Tour winner Matteo Manassero, 2022 RSM Classic winner Adam Svensson and 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic champion Chris Gotterup.

Is The Puerto Rico Open A PGA Tour Event?

The Puerto Rico Open is one of the PGA Tour’s alternate events – a tournament played at the same time as one of its higher-profile contests. In the case of the Puerto Rico Open, it is held the same week as signature event the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Unlike most other PGA Tour events, the winner won’t receive an invite to The Masters, but he will receive a two-year PGA Tour exemption, while it also offers FedEx Cup points.

What Is The Prize Money Payout For The Puerto Rico Open?

The prize money for the tournament is $4m – the same as the 2024 edition. That figure is the same amount as the winner will receive in the PGA Tour’s other big event this week, the Arnold Palmer Invitational. In contrast, the winner of the Puerto Rico Open will claim $720,000.

News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

