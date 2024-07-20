Thriston Lawrence Facts: 17 Things You Didn't Know About South African Golfer
Get to know the career and life of South African pro golfer Thriston Lawrence a little better
Thriston Lawrence is one of South Africa's most promising golfers with four wins on the DP World Tour after a glittering amateur career.
Get to know his life and career a little better with these facts...
1. Lawrence was born in Mbombela, South Africa, a city in the north east of the country around 3hrs 30mins drive from Johannesburg.
2. He won the South African Amateur Championship in 2013 and 2014.
3. He also won the historic Lytham Trophy in England in 2014.
4. Lawrence turned pro in 2014.
5. He has three victories on the Sunshine Tour in South Africa.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
6. Lawrence won the MENA (Middle East North Africa) Tour Order of Merit in 2015 in the year he won his first pro title at the 2015 Ras Al Khaimah Classic.
7. He won the first ever tournament on the newly-renamed DP World Tour at the 2021 Joburg Open, which was shortened to 36-holes due to weather and Covid-19.
8. His second DP World Tour title came at the 2022 European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre GC in Switzerland. Lawrence beat Matt Wallace in a playoff to take the title.
9. He won the Sir Henry Cotton Rookie of the Year award on the European Tour in 2022.
10. His biggest win to date came on home soil at the 2023 South African Open.
11. Lawrence won again in 2023 at the BMW International Open.
12. As well as four wins on the DP World Tour, he also has four runner-up finishes.
13. His career-high world ranking is 63rd.
14. Away from golf he loves to fish and even started an Instagram account called @golfergonefishing.
15. He is attached to Pretoria Country Club in South Africa.
16. He has played in six Major championships but is yet to tee it up at The Masters.
17. He is sponsored by Ping and plays the company's equipment. He is also sponsored by FootJoy, Titleist and Peter Millar.
|Full name
|Thriston Lawrence
|Born
|December 3, 1996, Mbombela, South Africa
|Turned pro
|2014
|Current tour
|DP World Tour
|DP World Tour wins
|4
|Career-high world ranking
|63rd
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
-
-
Robert MacIntyre Makes Outrageous Par After Playing Right-Handed At The Open
Finding an awkward spot after his tee shot on the 18th, MacIntyre was forced to play his approach right-handed, with the result a par from absolutely nowhere!
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Watch The Stunning Moment Si Woo Kim Makes First Hole-In-One Of 2024 Open
The Korean star hit a stunning long iron on the long par 3 17th at Royal Troon that found the bottom of the cup
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Who Is Daniel Brown's Caddie?
Daniel Brown has his younger brother, and accomplished golfer, Ben on the bag at Royal Troon
By Elliott Heath Published
-
15 Things You Didn't Know About Daniel Brown
Get to know DP World Tour winner, Daniel Brown, a little better with these 15 facts
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Which LIV Golfers Have Won The Open?
Only four LIV Golf stars have won the Open – here is who from the circuit has achieved it, and how
By Mike Hall Published
-
Todd Hamilton Facts: 15 Things You Didn’t Know About 2004 Troon Open Champion
Get to know 2004 Open Championship winner Todd Hamilton better with these facts
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
What Is Rory McIlroy's Open Championship Record?
We take a closer look at the Northern Irishman's results in golf's oldest Major Championship
By Michael Weston Published
-
What Is Tiger Woods' Open Championship Record?
We take a closer look at the 15-time Major winner's record at golf's oldest Major Championship
By Michael Weston Published
-
Martin Slumbers Facts: 20 Things You Didn't Know About The R&A CEO
The 63-year-old will leave the role by the end of 2024 after nine years at the helm - here are 20 facts you may not know about him
By Mike Hall Published
-
Who Is Billy Horschel's Caddie?
Get to know the man who carries Billy Horschel's bag out on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour
By Michael Weston Last updated