Thriston Lawrence Facts: 17 Things You Didn't Know About South African Golfer

Thriston Lawrence is one of South Africa's most promising golfers with four wins on the DP World Tour after a glittering amateur career.

Get to know his life and career a little better with these facts...

1. Lawrence was born in Mbombela, South Africa, a city in the north east of the country around 3hrs 30mins drive from Johannesburg.

2. He won the South African Amateur Championship in 2013 and 2014.

3. He also won the historic Lytham Trophy in England in 2014.

4. Lawrence turned pro in 2014.

5. He has three victories on the Sunshine Tour in South Africa.

6. Lawrence won the MENA (Middle East North Africa) Tour Order of Merit in 2015 in the year he won his first pro title at the 2015 Ras Al Khaimah Classic.

7. He won the first ever tournament on the newly-renamed DP World Tour at the 2021 Joburg Open, which was shortened to 36-holes due to weather and Covid-19.

8. His second DP World Tour title came at the 2022 European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre GC in Switzerland. Lawrence beat Matt Wallace in a playoff to take the title.

9. He won the Sir Henry Cotton Rookie of the Year award on the European Tour in 2022.

10. His biggest win to date came on home soil at the 2023 South African Open.

11. Lawrence won again in 2023 at the BMW International Open.

12. As well as four wins on the DP World Tour, he also has four runner-up finishes.

13. His career-high world ranking is 63rd.

14. Away from golf he loves to fish and even started an Instagram account called @golfergonefishing.

15. He is attached to Pretoria Country Club in South Africa.

16. He has played in six Major championships but is yet to tee it up at The Masters.

17. He is sponsored by Ping and plays the company's equipment. He is also sponsored by FootJoy, Titleist and Peter Millar.

Thriston Lawrence bio
Full nameThriston Lawrence
BornDecember 3, 1996, Mbombela, South Africa
Turned pro2014
Current tourDP World Tour
DP World Tour wins4
Career-high world ranking63rd
