Chris Gotterup Cruises To Maiden PGA Tour Title At Myrtle Beach Classic
In his 27th PGA Tour start, the American picked up his first title on the circuit, as he produced a fine display at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
Aside from the Wells Fargo Championship, there was also the debut event of the Myrtle Beach Classic on the PGA Tour, with a number of players looking for a big win that will secure them a handy amount of FedEx Cup points and invites for the remainder of 2024.
In an exciting final day at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club, it was American, Chris Gotterup, who claimed a first PGA Tour title in his 27th start, as the 24-year-old overcame an early wobble to pick up the title.
A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour)
A photo posted by on
Heading into the final round, it was Gotterup who held a four shot lead, as he seemed to be destined to win. However, out of the block, he saw his lead cut significantly, as his four shot advantage dropped drastically.
Gotterup, though, didn't give in and, with a birdie at the third, eagle at the fourth and a birdie at the fifth, he parred the remainder of the front nine to sprint out to a five shot advantage going into the back nine.
Although the likes of Jorge Campillo cut the lead to just three strokes, Gotterup never looked in any real danger, with a bogey at the 11th being followed by birdies at the 13th, 15th and 16th to stretch the advantage to six shots with just two holes remaining.
Despite a bogey at the 17th, Gotterup made his sixth birdie of the day at the par 4 18th, with the American cruising to a six shot win and the first of his young career.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
