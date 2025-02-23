Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Prize Money Payout 2025

The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches sees a $200,000 increase over 2024, with Austin Eckroat returning to defend his title at PGA National

The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches returns in 2025 at PGA National, with a number of big names present for the tournament in Florida.

Last year, Austin Eckroat secured his maiden PGA Tour title in his 50th appearance, as the American cruised to a three shot victory on a Monday finish due to heavy rain that washed out much of Sunday's action.

Along with the names playing, this week's tournament features a bumped-up prize fund from last year. The 2024 prize money stood at $9m, with winner Eckroat pocketing $1.62m.

This year's prize pool stands at $9.2m, with the champion earning $1.656m - an increase of $34,000 vs 2024. There's also 500 FedEx Cup points on offer to the winner as well as a two year PGA Tour exemption. The winner also earns a spot in The Masters.

Take a look at the full Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches prize money payout below...

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Prize Money Payout 2025 - Full Breakdown

Position

Prize Money

1st

$1,656,000

2nd

$1,002,800

3rd

$634,800

4th

$450,800

5th

$377,200

6th

$333,500

7th

$310,500

8th

$287,500

9th

$269,100

10th

$250,700

11th

$232,300

12th

$213,900

13th

$195,500

14th

$177,100

15th

$167,900

16th

$158,700

17th

$149,500

18th

$140,300

19th

$131,100

20th

$121,900

21st

$112,700

22nd

$103,500

23rd

$96,140

24th

$88,780

25th

$81,420

26th

$74,060

27th

$71,300

28th

$68,540

29th

$65,780

30th

$63,020

31st

$60,260

32nd

$57,500

33rd

$54,740

34th

$52,440

35th

$50,140

36th

$47,840

37th

$45,540

38th

$43,700

39th

$41,860

40th

$40,020

41st

$38,180

42nd

$36,340

43rd

$34,500

44th

$32,660

45th

$30,820

46th

$28,980

47th

$27,140

48th

$25,668

49th

$24,380

50th

$23,644

51st

$23,092

52nd

$22,540

53rd

$22,172

54th

$21,804

55th

$21,620

56th

$21,436

57th

$21,252

58th

$21,068

59th

$20,884

60th

$20,700

61st

$20,516

62nd

$20,332

63rd

$20,148

64th

$19,964

65th

$19,780

Who are the star names in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches field?

After the PGA Tour announced the full field for the event, it was revealed that Jordan Spieth was a last-minute addition, with the American making his debut in the tournament.

Among the big names are World No. 17 Russell Henley, Ryder Cup stars Sepp Straka and Shane Lowry, as well as Billy Horschel, Rickie Fowler, Daniel Berger Gary Woodland and Sungjae Im.

Where Is The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches?

The tournament is being held at PGA National’s Champion Course. The venue has hosted several prestigious events over the years, including the 1983 Ryder Cup and the 1987 PGA Championship.

It is best known for The Bear Trap, a daunting three-hole stretch comprising the 15th, 16th and 17th named after Golden Bear Jack Nicklaus, who redesigned the original course in 1990.

