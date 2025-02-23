Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Prize Money Payout 2025
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches sees a $200,000 increase over 2024, with Austin Eckroat returning to defend his title at PGA National
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches returns in 2025 at PGA National, with a number of big names present for the tournament in Florida.
Last year, Austin Eckroat secured his maiden PGA Tour title in his 50th appearance, as the American cruised to a three shot victory on a Monday finish due to heavy rain that washed out much of Sunday's action.
Along with the names playing, this week's tournament features a bumped-up prize fund from last year. The 2024 prize money stood at $9m, with winner Eckroat pocketing $1.62m.
This year's prize pool stands at $9.2m, with the champion earning $1.656m - an increase of $34,000 vs 2024. There's also 500 FedEx Cup points on offer to the winner as well as a two year PGA Tour exemption. The winner also earns a spot in The Masters.
Take a look at the full Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches prize money payout below...
Position
Prize Money
1st
$1,656,000
2nd
$1,002,800
3rd
$634,800
4th
$450,800
5th
$377,200
6th
$333,500
7th
$310,500
8th
$287,500
9th
$269,100
10th
$250,700
11th
$232,300
12th
$213,900
13th
$195,500
14th
$177,100
15th
$167,900
16th
$158,700
17th
$149,500
18th
$140,300
19th
$131,100
20th
$121,900
21st
$112,700
22nd
$103,500
23rd
$96,140
24th
$88,780
25th
$81,420
26th
$74,060
27th
$71,300
28th
$68,540
29th
$65,780
30th
$63,020
31st
$60,260
32nd
$57,500
33rd
$54,740
34th
$52,440
35th
$50,140
36th
$47,840
37th
$45,540
38th
$43,700
39th
$41,860
40th
$40,020
41st
$38,180
42nd
$36,340
43rd
$34,500
44th
$32,660
45th
$30,820
46th
$28,980
47th
$27,140
48th
$25,668
49th
$24,380
50th
$23,644
51st
$23,092
52nd
$22,540
53rd
$22,172
54th
$21,804
55th
$21,620
56th
$21,436
57th
$21,252
58th
$21,068
59th
$20,884
60th
$20,700
61st
$20,516
62nd
$20,332
63rd
$20,148
64th
$19,964
65th
$19,780
Who are the star names in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches field?
After the PGA Tour announced the full field for the event, it was revealed that Jordan Spieth was a last-minute addition, with the American making his debut in the tournament.
Among the big names are World No. 17 Russell Henley, Ryder Cup stars Sepp Straka and Shane Lowry, as well as Billy Horschel, Rickie Fowler, Daniel Berger Gary Woodland and Sungjae Im.
Where Is The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches?
The tournament is being held at PGA National’s Champion Course. The venue has hosted several prestigious events over the years, including the 1983 Ryder Cup and the 1987 PGA Championship.
It is best known for The Bear Trap, a daunting three-hole stretch comprising the 15th, 16th and 17th named after Golden Bear Jack Nicklaus, who redesigned the original course in 1990.
