The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches returns in 2025 at PGA National, with a number of big names present for the tournament in Florida.

Last year, Austin Eckroat secured his maiden PGA Tour title in his 50th appearance, as the American cruised to a three shot victory on a Monday finish due to heavy rain that washed out much of Sunday's action.

Along with the names playing, this week's tournament features a bumped-up prize fund from last year. The 2024 prize money stood at $9m, with winner Eckroat pocketing $1.62m.

This year's prize pool stands at $9.2m, with the champion earning $1.656m - an increase of $34,000 vs 2024. There's also 500 FedEx Cup points on offer to the winner as well as a two year PGA Tour exemption. The winner also earns a spot in The Masters.

Take a look at the full Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches prize money payout below...

Swipe to scroll horizontally Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Prize Money Payout 2025 - Full Breakdown Position Prize Money 1st $1,656,000 2nd $1,002,800 3rd $634,800 4th $450,800 5th $377,200 6th $333,500 7th $310,500 8th $287,500 9th $269,100 10th $250,700 11th $232,300 12th $213,900 13th $195,500 14th $177,100 15th $167,900 16th $158,700 17th $149,500 18th $140,300 19th $131,100 20th $121,900 21st $112,700 22nd $103,500 23rd $96,140 24th $88,780 25th $81,420 26th $74,060 27th $71,300 28th $68,540 29th $65,780 30th $63,020 31st $60,260 32nd $57,500 33rd $54,740 34th $52,440 35th $50,140 36th $47,840 37th $45,540 38th $43,700 39th $41,860 40th $40,020 41st $38,180 42nd $36,340 43rd $34,500 44th $32,660 45th $30,820 46th $28,980 47th $27,140 48th $25,668 49th $24,380 50th $23,644 51st $23,092 52nd $22,540 53rd $22,172 54th $21,804 55th $21,620 56th $21,436 57th $21,252 58th $21,068 59th $20,884 60th $20,700 61st $20,516 62nd $20,332 63rd $20,148 64th $19,964 65th $19,780

Who are the star names in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches field?

After the PGA Tour announced the full field for the event, it was revealed that Jordan Spieth was a last-minute addition, with the American making his debut in the tournament.

Among the big names are World No. 17 Russell Henley, Ryder Cup stars Sepp Straka and Shane Lowry, as well as Billy Horschel, Rickie Fowler, Daniel Berger Gary Woodland and Sungjae Im.

Where Is The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches?

The tournament is being held at PGA National’s Champion Course. The venue has hosted several prestigious events over the years, including the 1983 Ryder Cup and the 1987 PGA Championship.

It is best known for The Bear Trap, a daunting three-hole stretch comprising the 15th, 16th and 17th named after Golden Bear Jack Nicklaus, who redesigned the original course in 1990.