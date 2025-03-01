Arnold Palmer Invitational Field 2025

The Arnold Palmer Invitational is one of the biggest tournaments of the PGA Tour season.

As one of three player hosted signature events, along with the Genesis Invitational and the Memorial Tournament, it offers the winner one of the biggest prize money payouts in golf, with $4m heading to the man who lifts the trophy after the four rounds of action. That’s $400,000 more than most other signature events, even though the overall payout of $20 million is identical.

In the 2025 edition, a field of 72 will compete, with the bulk made up of players who finished in the top 50 of the previous year’s FedEx Cup standings.

The standout name in the field is the defending champion and World No.1 Scottie Scheffler. In 2024, he cruised to a five-shot win. That was his first title of what became an incredible season that included several more PGA Tour victories, his second Masters title, an Olympic gold medal and his maiden FedEx Cup win.

Scheffler is yet to claim victory in 2025 - could the tournament again be the catalyst for a dominant season?

Scottie Scheffler eased to victory at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitatoinal (Image credit: Getty Images)

He’s unlikely to have matters all his own way, particularly as the player immediately beneath him in the world rankings, Xander Schauffele, is making his first start since a T30 at The Sentry after recovering from a rib injury.

Every player in the world’s top 10 bar LIV Golf’s Tyrrell Hatton is in the field, including the winners of the three previous signature events this season, Hideki Matsuyama, claim victory at The Sentry, Pebble Beach Pro-Am champion Rory McIlroy and Genesis Invitational winner Ludvig Aberg.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Last year’s runner-up Wyndham Clark also plays, with Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas and Tommy Fleetwood completing the list of those in the world’s top 10 appearing.

Rory McIlroy is looking for his second win of the season (Image credit: Getty Images)

The abundance of high-profile names certainly doesn’t finish there, with the likes of Patrick Cantlay, Viktor Hovland, Keegan Bradley and Shane Lowry also playing, along with the player Aberg beat at Torrey Pines last month, Maverick McNealy.

Sony Open in Hawaii champion Nick Taylor, Farmers Insurance Open winner Harris English, Sepp Straka, who won The American Express, WM Phoenix Open champion Thomas Detry and Mexico Open victor Brian Campbell, also play.

While there is no shortage of big names in the field, some notable absentees include 15-time Major winner Tiger Woods, who has not been named in the field despite having a special exemption into signature events. His decision not to tee it up this week follows his withdrawal from the previous elevated event, the Genesis Invitational, following the death of his mother Kultida.

Three-time Major winner Jordan Spieth also misses out. He received sponsor exemptions to the Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Genesis Invitational, but one hasn’t been forthcoming for the Bay Hill event.

Below is the field for the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Arnold Palmer Invitational Field

Åberg, Ludvig

An, Byeong Hun

Berger, Daniel

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Bhatia, Akshay

Bradley, Keegan

Burns, Sam

Campbell, Brian

Campos, Rafael

Cantlay, Patrick

Clark, Wyndham

Cole, Eric

Conners, Corey

Dahmen, Joel

Davis, Cam

Day, Jason

Detry, Thomas

Dunlap, Nick

Echavarria, Nico

Eckroat, Austin

English, Harris

Finau, Tony

Fitzpatrick, Matt

Fleetwood, Tommy

Glover, Lucas

Greyserman, Max

Griffin, Ben

Hadwin, Adam

Harman, Brian

Henley, Russell

Hoge, Tom

Højgaard, Nicolai

Homa, Max

Horschel, Billy

Hovland, Viktor

Hughes, Mackenzie

Im, Sungjae

Jaeger, Stephan

Kim, Michael

Kim, Si Woo

Kim, Tom

Kirk, Chris

Koivun, Jackson

Lee, Min Woo

Lowry, Shane

MacIntyre, Robert

Matsuyama, Hideki

McCarthy, Denny

McIlroy, Rory

McNealy, Maverick

Morikawa, Collin

Novak, Andrew

Pavon, Matthieu

Pendrith, Taylor

Poston, J.T.

Potgieter, Aldrich

Rai, Aaron

Rodgers, Patrick

Rose, Justin

Salinda, Isaiah

Schauffele, Xander

Scheffler, Scottie

Scott, Adam

Stevens, Sam

Straka, Sepp

Taylor, Nick

Theegala, Sahith

Thomas, Justin

Thompson, Davis

Vegas, Jhonattan

Young, Cameron

Zalatoris, Will

Where Is The Arnold Palmer Invitational? Since 1979, the Arnold Palmer Invitational has been held at Bay Hill in Florida. Players can expect firm fairways and greens throughout, with plenty of thick rough and doglegs around water.