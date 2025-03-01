Arnold Palmer Invitational Field 2025

One of the biggest events in the PGA Tour schedule sees many of the world’s best players tee it up at Bay Hill

Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy
Some of the biggest names in the world are competing
The Arnold Palmer Invitational is one of the biggest tournaments of the PGA Tour season.

As one of three player hosted signature events, along with the Genesis Invitational and the Memorial Tournament, it offers the winner one of the biggest prize money payouts in golf, with $4m heading to the man who lifts the trophy after the four rounds of action. That’s $400,000 more than most other signature events, even though the overall payout of $20 million is identical.

In the 2025 edition, a field of 72 will compete, with the bulk made up of players who finished in the top 50 of the previous year’s FedEx Cup standings.

The standout name in the field is the defending champion and World No.1 Scottie Scheffler. In 2024, he cruised to a five-shot win. That was his first title of what became an incredible season that included several more PGA Tour victories, his second Masters title, an Olympic gold medal and his maiden FedEx Cup win.

Scheffler is yet to claim victory in 2025 - could the tournament again be the catalyst for a dominant season?

Scottie Scheffler at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational

He’s unlikely to have matters all his own way, particularly as the player immediately beneath him in the world rankings, Xander Schauffele, is making his first start since a T30 at The Sentry after recovering from a rib injury.

Every player in the world’s top 10 bar LIV Golf’s Tyrrell Hatton is in the field, including the winners of the three previous signature events this season, Hideki Matsuyama, claim victory at The Sentry, Pebble Beach Pro-Am champion Rory McIlroy and Genesis Invitational winner Ludvig Aberg.

Last year’s runner-up Wyndham Clark also plays, with Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas and Tommy Fleetwood completing the list of those in the world’s top 10 appearing.

Rory McIlroy takes a shot during the Genesis Invitational

The abundance of high-profile names certainly doesn’t finish there, with the likes of Patrick Cantlay, Viktor Hovland, Keegan Bradley and Shane Lowry also playing, along with the player Aberg beat at Torrey Pines last month, Maverick McNealy.

Sony Open in Hawaii champion Nick Taylor, Farmers Insurance Open winner Harris English, Sepp Straka, who won The American Express, WM Phoenix Open champion Thomas Detry and Mexico Open victor Brian Campbell, also play.

While there is no shortage of big names in the field, some notable absentees include 15-time Major winner Tiger Woods, who has not been named in the field despite having a special exemption into signature events. His decision not to tee it up this week follows his withdrawal from the previous elevated event, the Genesis Invitational, following the death of his mother Kultida.

Three-time Major winner Jordan Spieth also misses out. He received sponsor exemptions to the Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Genesis Invitational, but one hasn’t been forthcoming for the Bay Hill event.

Below is the field for the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Arnold Palmer Invitational Field

  • Åberg, Ludvig
  • An, Byeong Hun
  • Berger, Daniel
  • Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
  • Bhatia, Akshay
  • Bradley, Keegan
  • Burns, Sam
  • Campbell, Brian
  • Campos, Rafael
  • Cantlay, Patrick
  • Clark, Wyndham
  • Cole, Eric
  • Conners, Corey
  • Dahmen, Joel
  • Davis, Cam
  • Day, Jason
  • Detry, Thomas
  • Dunlap, Nick
  • Echavarria, Nico
  • Eckroat, Austin
  • English, Harris
  • Finau, Tony
  • Fitzpatrick, Matt
  • Fleetwood, Tommy
  • Glover, Lucas
  • Greyserman, Max
  • Griffin, Ben
  • Hadwin, Adam
  • Harman, Brian
  • Henley, Russell
  • Hoge, Tom
  • Højgaard, Nicolai
  • Homa, Max
  • Horschel, Billy
  • Hovland, Viktor
  • Hughes, Mackenzie
  • Im, Sungjae
  • Jaeger, Stephan
  • Kim, Michael
  • Kim, Si Woo
  • Kim, Tom
  • Kirk, Chris
  • Koivun, Jackson
  • Lee, Min Woo
  • Lowry, Shane
  • MacIntyre, Robert
  • Matsuyama, Hideki
  • McCarthy, Denny
  • McIlroy, Rory
  • McNealy, Maverick
  • Morikawa, Collin
  • Novak, Andrew
  • Pavon, Matthieu
  • Pendrith, Taylor
  • Poston, J.T.
  • Potgieter, Aldrich
  • Rai, Aaron
  • Rodgers, Patrick
  • Rose, Justin
  • Salinda, Isaiah
  • Schauffele, Xander
  • Scheffler, Scottie
  • Scott, Adam
  • Stevens, Sam
  • Straka, Sepp
  • Taylor, Nick
  • Theegala, Sahith
  • Thomas, Justin
  • Thompson, Davis
  • Vegas, Jhonattan
  • Young, Cameron
  • Zalatoris, Will

Where Is The Arnold Palmer Invitational?

Since 1979, the Arnold Palmer Invitational has been held at Bay Hill in Florida. Players can expect firm fairways and greens throughout, with plenty of thick rough and doglegs around water.

Who Is Playing In The Arnold Palmer Invitational?

There is a field of 72 competing at the tournament, including many of the world's best. One is defending champion Scottie Scheffler, while overall, nine of the world's top 10 are teeing it up in the signature event, including Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy and Ludvig Aberg.

