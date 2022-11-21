Tom Watson Undergoes Surgery After Go-Karting Accident

Tom Watson has had left shoulder replacement surgery following a go-kart accident at his farm in Kansas.

The 73-year-old posted an image of him sitting in bed with his left arm in a sling following the surgery last Friday in New Orleans. He also thanked his doctor and confirmed he wasn’t in pain, writing: #gokartrollover #leftshoulderreplacement #foryoungerguys Thank you to my doc Felix (Buddy) Savoie and his great team #nopain!”

The accident happened the previous Monday when Watson's go-kart rolled over. It means he will miss next month’s PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida, where he had been due to play alongside his son Michael.

Watson is one of the game's greats, having amassed 39 wins on the PGA Tour between 1974 and 1998. He also won eight Majors during that time and was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1988. However, his appearances in tournaments have become increasingly sporadic. Indeed, this year he made just one PGA Tour Champions start at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, where he finished 41st in a field of 42.

Watson also appeared as an honorary starter at the Masters in April alongside Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player. Most recently, in July, he competed in the R&A's Celebration of Champions at St Andrews before the start of the 150th Open. It is unclear when Watson will return to the course, but one target is likely to be the 2023 Masters as an honorary starter at Augusta National once again.

