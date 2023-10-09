Matt Fitzpatrick Completes Unique Dunhill Double
The Englishman closed out a three-shot victory in the individual event of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, and won the team event with his mother, Susan
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Fresh from his contribution to Team Europe’s victory in the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone, Matt Fitzpatrick has won the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship title by three shots over Marcus Armitage.
This year’s tournament was reduced to 54 holes after rain ensured no play was possible on either Saturday or Sunday, meaning the event went into Monday, with Fitzpatrick beginning his final round with a one-shot lead on 13 under at The Old Course, St Andrews.
With the unique nature of the tournament meaning it was played over three courses, Fitzpatrick’s nearest rivals, Nacho Elvira and Grant Forrest, began their final rounds one shot behind the leader at Carnoustie.
To add to the somewhat confusing nature of the final day’s events, Matthew Southgate was two shots behind Fitzpatrick at the same course as the 2022 US Open champion, with Marcus Armitage and Nicolas Colsaerts three shots off the lead at Carnoustie and Kingsbarns, respectively.
While a playoff over the three courses remained a bizarre but tantalising possibility, in the end, it was Armitage, playing some 25 miles north of Fitzpatrick, who emerged as his closest contender for the title, despite Southgate setting the early pace by taking the lead after going five under following the first five holes.
However, after heading to the turn at six under for the day, Southgate’s quest for a maiden DP World Tour title began to falter, while Fitzpatrick was establishing his authority. Fitzpatrick was three under for his round after his first nine holes and by the 13th he’d opened up a two-shot lead over Southgate thanks to his sixth birdie of the day.
A bogey from Southgate on the 14th saw him fall three behind Fitzpatrick, and on the 15th, a fantastic second shot saw Fitzpatrick within five feet. He made no mistake for his seventh birdie to open up a two-shot lead over Armitage, who by now was Fitzpatrick’s leading rival for the title thanks to five birdies and an eagle in his opening 14 holes.
Eventually, Fitzpatrick finished with his eighth birdie of the day on the 18th to take a three-shot lead to the clubhouse at 19-under. Armitage reduced that to two with a birdie on the seventh with three to play after a shotgun start at Carnoustie, but it wasn’t enough.
A bogey on Armitage’s penultimate hole ensured a relatively comfortable wait for Fitzpatrick to claim his ninth DP World Tour title, who won by three over Armitage, Southgate and defending champion Ryan Fox.
That wasn’t the only title Fitzpatrick claimed in the event. That’s because, as well as the individual tournament, there was also a team event with amateur golfers playing alongside the professionals. Fitzpatrick joined forces with his mother, Susan for the team tournament, and it became a double success for the 29-year-old with victory in that event, too.
After his win, Fitzpatrick said: “It was kind of a bit of a free-wheeling week and just playing with my mum and trying to enjoy it as best I can and see what happened. Then played really well at Carnoustie and just got on a hot run these last two rounds.”
Meanwhile, Fitzpatrick said the win with his mother had been particularly special. He explained: “Even with all my wins, aside from a Major, you forget about them in the future, and you'll always remember the one that you won with your mum, so doesn't get better than that.”
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Predict the Top Three Finishers at the Shriners Children's Open and Win $10,000
Play the Oddschecker x Golf Monthly game below and win $10,000 if you can predict 1st, 2nd, and 3rd at the Shriners Children's Open!
By Tom Jacobs Published
-
Shriners Children's Open Betting Picks and Predictions
This week we head to Las Vegas, Nevada, for the Shriners Children's Open. OddsChecker's golf handicapper and expert Andy Lack gives us his best picks for the 2023 Shriners Children's Open.
By Andy Lack Published
-
LIV Golfer Claims Maiden Pro Victory At International Series Singapore
Torque GC player David Puig won the Asian Tour event by five shots to claim his first professional victory
By Mike Hall Published
-
Wyndham Clark Confirmed For Maiden Appearance In DP World Tour Event
The US Open champion will compete in Spain's Andalucia Masters for the first time
By Mike Hall Published
-
LIV Golf Moment Was Like 'Wolf Of Wall Street' - Book Excerpt Explains
The excerpt describes the moment Saudi Public Investment Fund Governor Yassir Al-Rumayyan revived belief in LIV Golf among executives
By Mike Hall Published
-
Koepka Explains $130m LIV Golf Offer In New Book Excerpt
The excerpt details a scene where Koepka describes what prompted him to join the circuit - and how much he was offered
By Mike Hall Published
-
Players Back Luke Donald To Retain Ryder Cup Captaincy
Matt Fitzpatrick and Tommy Fleetwood are among the latest players offering their support to the Team Europe Ryder Cup captain
By Mike Hall Published
-
Ascendant LPGA Benefiting Volunteers Of America Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
Charley Hull defends her title as part of a strong field for the LPGA Tour event in Texas
By Mike Hall Published
-
LIV Golfer Describes 'Big Discrepancy' Among Players Over Schedule
Charl Schwartzel doesn't think LIV Golf yet offers the perfect playing schedule to please all its players
By Mike Hall Published
-
PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan Playing In Dunhill Links Under Pseudonym
Al-Rumayyan will compete in the DP World Tour Event under an assumed name
By Mike Hall Published