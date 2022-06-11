PGA Tour Winner Signs With LIV Golf For Reported $10 Million

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Lately the LIV Golf Series (opens in new tab) has been securing some big names and veterans from the PGA Tour, with the likes of Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau all signing up to the Saudi-backed series.

Now, in a rather bizarre turn of events, it has signed Tour veteran, Pat Perez, with the American's wife, Ashley, revealing the announcement via an Instagram story on Friday night.

In the post, which you can see below, Perez is seen swinging a golf club at the iconic 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass (opens in new tab) as the words "BREAKING NEWS!!" flash up. It is then followed with a simple message: "Pat Perez has signed with LIV Golf".

From Pat Perez’s wife Ashley’s Instagram:“Breaking News!! Pat Perez Signs With Liv Golf” pic.twitter.com/8LKYyorH6JJune 10, 2022 See more

Reportedly, Perez has signed with the LIV Golf Series for $10 million which, although a lot less significant than some of the other players at the series, is still a rather nice amount for a player who hasn't secured a win since the 2017 CIMB Classic and is bordering on being eligible for the PGA Tour Champions circuit in just four years.

Although unclear if he will resign his PGA Tour membership, it is now imminent that he will be suspended by the PGA Tour, with Commissioner, Jay Monahan, banning all players who are teeing it up in the LIV Golf Invitational Series and those who play in future events.

Along with Perez, a number of PGA Tour players are reportedly set to jump ship and join the new Series, with Patrick Reed, Jason Kokrak, Rickie Fowler, Harold Varner and Bubba Watson just some of the names that are expected to make an announcement over the coming days and weeks.