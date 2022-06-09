PGA Tour Bans All LIV Golf Invitational Series Players

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The PGA Tour has banned all players who are teeing it up in the LIV Golf Invitational Series and those who play in future events.

In a strongly worded letter from commissioner Jay Monahan, the Tour says that LIV Golf players are "suspended or otherwise no longer eligible to participate" in PGA Tour events. They will be removed from the FedEx Cup rankings following this week's RBC Canadian Open and will not be eligible for the FedEx Cup or Presidents Cup.

"These players have made their choice for their own financial-based reasons. But they can't demand the same PGA Tour membership benefits, considerations, opportunities and platforms as you," the letter reads. "That expectation disrespects you, our fans and our partners."

The latter specifically mentions a number of players, with asterisks referring to those who have already resigned their membership: Sergio Garcia*, Talor Gooch, Branden Grace*, Dustin Johnson*, Matt Jones, Martin Kaymer*, Graeme McDowell*, Phil Mickelson*, Kevin Na*, Andy Ogletree, Louis Oosthuizen*, Turk Pettit*, Ian Poulter, Charl Schwartzel*, Hudson Swafford, Peter Uihlein and Lee Westwood*.

The likes of Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed and Rickie Fowler are all reported to be signing with LIV Golf, meaning they would also lose their PGA Tour memberships.

Read commissioner Jay Monahan's letter:

PGA Tour suspends current and future LIV players.

LIV Golf almost immediately responded to the PGA Tour banning LIV Series players with a statement that called the move "vindictive" and said that this is "certainly not the last word on the topic."

LIV Golf statement:

“Today’s announcement by the PGA Tour is vindictive and it deepens the divide between the Tour and its members. It’s troubling that the Tour, an organization dedicated to creating opportunities for golfers to play the game, is the entity blocking golfers from playing. This certainly is not the last word on this topic. The era of free agency is beginning as we are proud to have a full field of players joining us in London, and beyond.”