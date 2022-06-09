PGA Tour Bans All LIV Golf Invitational Series Players
The PGA Tour has come down hard on players who are teeing it up in the LIV Golf Invitational Series
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The PGA Tour has banned all players who are teeing it up in the LIV Golf Invitational Series and those who play in future events.
In a strongly worded letter from commissioner Jay Monahan, the Tour says that LIV Golf players are "suspended or otherwise no longer eligible to participate" in PGA Tour events. They will be removed from the FedEx Cup rankings following this week's RBC Canadian Open and will not be eligible for the FedEx Cup or Presidents Cup.
"These players have made their choice for their own financial-based reasons. But they can't demand the same PGA Tour membership benefits, considerations, opportunities and platforms as you," the letter reads. "That expectation disrespects you, our fans and our partners."
The latter specifically mentions a number of players, with asterisks referring to those who have already resigned their membership: Sergio Garcia*, Talor Gooch, Branden Grace*, Dustin Johnson*, Matt Jones, Martin Kaymer*, Graeme McDowell*, Phil Mickelson*, Kevin Na*, Andy Ogletree, Louis Oosthuizen*, Turk Pettit*, Ian Poulter, Charl Schwartzel*, Hudson Swafford, Peter Uihlein and Lee Westwood*.
The likes of Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed and Rickie Fowler are all reported to be signing with LIV Golf, meaning they would also lose their PGA Tour memberships.
Read commissioner Jay Monahan's letter:
PGA Tour suspends current and future LIV players. pic.twitter.com/lKhxo27IdaJune 9, 2022
LIV Golf almost immediately responded to the PGA Tour banning LIV Series players with a statement that called the move "vindictive" and said that this is "certainly not the last word on the topic."
LIV Golf statement:
“Today’s announcement by the PGA Tour is vindictive and it deepens the divide between the Tour and its members. It’s troubling that the Tour, an organization dedicated to creating opportunities for golfers to play the game, is the entity blocking golfers from playing. This certainly is not the last word on this topic. The era of free agency is beginning as we are proud to have a full field of players joining us in London, and beyond.”
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. He graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He has also covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as three Open Championships including at Carnoustie in 2018 when he was inside the ropes with Tiger Woods. He has played 31 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Alwoodley. He currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 4-6. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Honma TR20
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
2 iron: Mizuno MP-18 MMC Fli-Hi
Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
LIV Golf Responds After PGA Tour Suspends All LIV Series Players
LIV Golf has called the PGA Tour's decision "vindictive" and says that this is "certainly not the last word on the topic"
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
Best Golf Drivers For Women
Take a look at some of our favourite golf drivers for women on the market
By Alison Root • Published