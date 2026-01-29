Despite Brooks Koepka Comeback PGA Tour Won't Soften Stance On Wesley Bryan Suspension

While Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed are making pretty straightforward returns to the PGA Tour, it's not so clear cut for Wesley Bryan.

Koepka was welcomed back by the PGA Tour in the form of a new Returning Member Program and he's teeing it up at the Farmer Insurance Open this week.

Patrick Reed has followed, and although he can't play until August he does at least have a return date after working things out with the PGA Tour.

Next up, Hudson Swafford, Kevin Na and Pat Perez are looking to return and they are in the process of working out how they can serve out bans before rejoining the PGA Tour.

But Bryan, who is the subject of an indefinite ban, says he's even unable to have the conversation with the PGA Tour.

Bryan was issued with what he described as an "indefinite" suspension last year after taking part in the LIV Golf: The Duels event in Miami - a YouTube match on Grant Horvat's channel between LIV golfers and content creators.

He also then appeared in the second iteration of the Duels event at the LIV Golf Virginia tournament, which aired on his own Bryan Bros channel he shares with brother George.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There's been precious little information published on the suspension or Bryan's subsequent appeal, and he says there's not been a breakthrough despite Koepka and Reed making their returns.

"Unfortunately, Brooks Koepka coming back to the tour has no bearing on my situation," Bryan wrote on X.

Appreciate all the support recently! Unfortunately, Brooks Koepka coming back to the tour has no bearing on my situation. I have reached out and asked for a conversation to potentially uplift my suspension, and I have been told that no such conversation will be given….January 28, 2026

The difference with Bryan's situation is reported to be that he was still a full-time PGA Tour member when he played in what is classed as an "unauthorized event" in those LIV Golf creator tournaments.

Bryan says he has even been denied a meeting with the PGA Tour to try and plead his case.

"I have reached out and asked for a conversation to potentially uplift my suspension, and I have been told that no such conversation will be given," he added.

"I just wanted to clarify my current situation, as a lot of you guys have been asking. I still love the PGA Tour, and definitely love YouTube. See y’all soon on the internet."

It's quite an odd situation that the PGA Tour seems unwilling to even discuss the matter with Bryan, as he claims, especially when the likes of Koepka, Reed and the latest trio are working through their punishments but ultimately being welcomed back.