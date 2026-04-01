Valero Texas Open Tee Times: Rounds One And Two

The Valero Texas Open is the final event before The Masters and, along with a $9.6 million tournament purse, it provides players with a final chance of qualifying for the first men's Major of 2026.

Last year, Brian Harman cruised to a three stroke victory at TPC San Antonio, with the American returning this year to defend his title.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Teeing up at 2.18pm (ET) on Thursday from the first and 9.18am on Friday from the 10th, the former Open Championship winner will be paired alongside Sepp Straka and Billy Horschel in one of the main groupings.

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This year's field is headlined by World No.4 Tommy Fleetwood, who is getting some last minute prep work in before teeing it up at Augusta National next week as one of the favorites.

Alongside Fleetwood for the first two days are Hideki Matsuyama and Rickie Fowler, with the trio getting underway at 9.06am on Thursday from the 10th and 2.06pm on Friday from the first.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Other notable groupings include Ludvig Aberg, Robert MacIntyre and Jordan Spieth, who play at 2.06pm and 9.06am. US Open champion, JJ Spaun, who won this event in 2022, is alongside Russell Henley and Stephan Jaeger at 2.30pm and 9.30am.

Check out the full tee times for the first and second rounds of the Valero Texas Open below...

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Valero Texas Open Tee Times: Round One

All times EDT

Morning wave

8.30am 1st: Lanto Griffin, Kevin Streelman, Max McGreevy

8.30am 10th: Ryan Palmer, Dylan Wu, Mac Meissner

8.42am 1st: Nick Hardy, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Austin Smotherman

8.42am 10th: Joel Dahmen, Bud Cauley, Chandler Phillips

8.54am 1st: Taylor Moore, Sam Ryder, Bronson Burgoon

8.54am 10th: Will Zalatoris, Patrick Rodgers, SH Kim

9.06am 1st: William Mouw, JT Poston, Lucas Glover

9.06am 10th: Tommy Fleetwood, Hideki Matsuyama, Rickie Fowler

9.18am 1st: Sami Valimaki, Webb Simpson, Charley Hoffman

9.18am 10th: Maverick McNealy, Tony Finau, Max Homa

9.30am 1st: Adam Schenk, Matt Kuchar, Alex Noren

9.30am 10th: Si Woo Kim, Michael Thorbjornsen, Marco Penge

9.42am 1st: Joe Highsmith, Davis Thompson, Ryo Hisatsune

9.42am 10th: Andrew Novak, Garrick Higgo, Sudarshan Yellamaraju

9.54am 1st: Rafael Campos, Emiliano Grillo, Rico Hoey

9.54am 10th: Brice Garnett, Adam Svensson, Thorbjorn Olesen

10.06am 1st: Austin Eckroat, Peter Malnati, Doug Ghim

10.06am 10th: Seamus Power, Michael Kim, Vince Whaley

10.18am 1st: David Ford, Neal Shipley, Davis Chatfield

10.18am 10th: Kris Ventura, Chandler Blanchet, Zach Bauchou

10.30am 1st: Frankie Capan III, Luke Clanton, Austin Wylie

10.30am 10th: Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Dan Brown, Christo Lamprecht

Afternoon wave

1.30pm 1st: Tom Kim, Lee Hodges, Alex Smalley

1.30pm 10th: Brendon Todd, Jimmy Walker, Hank Lebioda

1.42pm 1st: Matt Wallace, Tom Hoge, Carson Young

1.42pm 10th: Camilo Villegas, Takumi Kanaya, Kristoffer Reitan

1.54pm 1st: Erik van Rooyen, KH Lee, Eric Cole

1.54pm 10th: Nick Dunlap, Andrew Putnam, Justin Lower

2.06pm 1st: Ludvig Aberg, Robert MacIntyre, Jordan Spieth

2.06pm 10th: Chan Kim, Jhonattan Vegas, Brandt Snedeker

2.18pm 1st: Sepp Straka, Brian Harman, Billy Horschel

2.18pm 10th: Nick Taylor, Matt McCarty, Kevin Yu

2.30pm 1st: JJ Spaun, Russell Henley, Stephan Jaeger

2.30pm 10th: Steven Fisk, Karl Vilips, Chris Kirk

2.42pm 1st: Mark Hubbard, Kevin Roy, Danny Walker

2.42pm 10th: Mackenzie Hughes, Chad Ramey, Beau Hossler

2.54pm 1st: Matthieu Pavon, Denny McCarthy, Johnny Keefer

2.54pm 10th: Patton Kizzire, Keith Mitchell, Jordan Smith

3.06pm 1st: Kensei Hirata, Adrien Saddier, Paul Waring

3.06pm 10th: Zecheng Dou, Jackson Suber, Gordon Sargent

3.18pm 1st: Pontus Nyholm, Marcelo Rozo, Charlie Crockett

3.18pm 10th: Patrick Fishburn, Alejandro Tosti, Jesper Svensson

3.30pm 1st: Jimmy Stanger, AJ Ewart, John VanDerLaan

3.30pm 10th: Haotong Li, John Parry, Jeffrey Kang

Valero Texas Open Tee Times: Round Two

Morning wave

8.30am 1st: Brendon Todd, Jimmy Walker, Hank Lebioda

8.30am 10th: Tom Kim, Lee Hodges, Alex Smalley

8.42am 1st: Camilo Villegas, Takumi Kanaya, Kristoffer Reitan

8.42am 10th: Matt Wallace, Tom Hoge, Carson Young

8.54am 1st: Nick Dunlap, Andrew Putnam, Justin Lower

8.54am 10th: Erik van Rooyen, KH Lee, Eric Cole

9.06am 1st: Chan Kim, Jhonattan Vegas, Brandt Snedeker

9.06am 10th: Ludvig Aberg, Robert MacIntyre, Jordan Spieth

9.18am 1st: Nick Taylor, Matt McCarty, Kevin Yu

9.18am 10th: Sepp Straka, Brian Harman, Billy Horschel

9.30am 1st: Steven Fisk, Karl Vilips, Chris Kirk

9.30am 10th: JJ Spaun, Russell Henley, Stephan Jaeger

9.42am 1st: Mackenzie Hughes, Chad Ramey, Beau Hossler

9.42am 10th: Mark Hubbard, Kevin Roy, Danny Walker

9.54am 1st: Patton Kizzire, Keith Mitchell, Jordan Smith

9.54am 10th: Matthieu Pavon, Denny McCarthy, Johnny Keefer

10.06am 1st: Zecheng Dou, Jackson Suber, Gordon Sargent

10.06am 10th: Kensei Hirata, Adrien Saddier, Paul Waring

10.18am 1st: Patrick Fishburn, Alejandro Tosti, Jesper Svensson

10.18am 10th: Pontus Nyholm, Marcelo Rozo, Charlie Crockett

10.30am 1st: Haotong Li, John Parry, Jeffrey Kang

10.30am 10th: Jimmy Stanger, AJ Ewart, John VanDerLaan

Afternoon wave