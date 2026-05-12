'Take The Wanamaker Trophy Around The Globe' - What Is The Best Way To Revive The PGA Championship?

'Inside The Ropes' is the chance for Golf Monthly's expert team to share its honest thoughts on the biggest subjects in the game. This week, it's all about what to do with the PGA Championship.

It's no secret the PGA Championship is widely considered a distant fourth when it comes to power ranking the men's Majors, and this is a conversation which has been talking place for several years now.

The Masters, the Open Championship and the US Open each have their unique selling points but are ordered differently in terms of importance depending on who you ask.

Yet, almost without exception, the PGA Championship sits bottom of that list and doesn't appear to be moving any time soon.

The frustration surrounding the topic often centers around the fact people feel there are three very clear and agreeable options to changing its position. Or if not promoting it, at the very least, reduce the gap to third.

The PGA Championship is the fourth most important Major in many fans' views (Image credit: Getty Images)

One would be to move it back to August or even September - either way, a shift in the calendar. Then there is the possibility of re-introducing a match-play format, as was the case when the Wanamaker Trophy was first brought to life.

Lastly, there is the idea that the PGA Championship could be reinvigorated by traveling around the world to become 'The World's Major.'

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I can already hear you saying that the PGA of America would never agree to such a move, but let's pretend for a second that new CEO Terry Clark and co. are open to the idea of an alteration and they've agreed to meet so you can have your say on the matter. What are you telling them? Let us know in the comments box below.

For now, three of Golf Monthly's tour experts have shared which option they would love to see implemented if they had the power to improve the PGA Championship.

Jonny Leighfield News Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

JL: The PGA Of America's motto is 'serving the members and growing the game,' but I think they need to start proving it. While I'm sure the PGA of America does a fantastic job of taking action on those words in many respects throughout the United States, is it not only serving itself when it comes to the PGA Championship?

The consensus is the PGA of America is happy with how its flagship event is faring. How can that be the case when this week is by far and a way the least prestigious of the four?

And for an organization that resides in a country which prides itself on being number one in everything it does, the PGA of America does sure seem to be content with sitting in a distant fourth place.

The clearest way for the PGA of America to change that - and to truly grow the game as it professes to - is by joining forces with other PGA organizations (while retaining over-arching control if necessary) to take the Wanamaker Trophy around the globe.

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JL: As a result, that will probably rely on the PGA Championship taking place at different times of the year, but I'd also argue that could add to its charm.

Imagine a Christmas PGA Championship in South Africa or Australia or a fall battle for the Wanamaker Trophy in Japan or South Korea.

As I've said in the Golf Monthly Tour Issue podcast, there are some incredibly passionate crowds elsewhere in the world starved of top-level golf, and I know the corporate dollar is in the US but there is plenty of money to be made elsewhere as well.

I'm also aware the PGA of America won't make the desired changes, but I'd love to see more stakeholders in golf take a real risk and show some genuine entrepreneurial spirit. That's how you really grow the game.

Elliott Heath News Editor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

EH: I've already written my three-point plan for how to improve the PGA Championship and elevate it into a Major with a strong identity that differentiates itself from the other big tournaments in the game, and answering what might be the 'best' way to improve it is difficult.

In truth, I think returning it to match play, taking it around the world and moving it back to August, or later in the season, should all happen in an ideal world.

The PGA of America makes some bold calls when it comes to its Ryder Cup captains but it seems to play it very safe with its flagship championship, so I am disappointed to say that I don't believe it will many any significant changes.

PGA of America president, Don Rea Jr. (Image credit: Getty Images)

EH: The best, and easiest, way to improve it for me would be moving the PGA Championship back to August, though. It is getting completely lost in the busy April-June section of the golfing calendar and overshadowed by The Masters and US Open.

Bringing back the 'Glory's Last Shot' mantra as the final Major of the year would be an easy fix to at least give it a bit more meaning and create some 'last chance' storylines.

I also think it should solely be contested on courses that make you go 'wow' instead of parkland layouts that look very similar to what we see week-to-week on the PGA Tour.

I think all of these changes are unlikely as the PGA of America seems very happy with the event as it is. Some innovative thinking is needed and until then, it will sadly remain comfortably adrift of the other three Majors.

Nick Bonfield Features Editor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

NB: Moving the PGA Championship in the schedule is not only the most realistic option, but also the best one. The other two are never going to happen, for various reasons, the first being the bit that follows PGA in the name of the organization that operate's the year's second Major.

I can't see a world where the PGA of America takes its championship overseas, especially given how patriotic and parochial people and companies associated with the United States are.

Secondly, the fact the WGC-Match Play has been removed from the schedule tells you everything you need to know about its viability as a Major format. Television companies have so much power in this day and age and match play just doesn't create a compelling TV product.

The days of the PGA Tour's match play event are over... (Image credit: Getty Images)

NB: My preference would be for the PGA Championship to move back to its former August slot, or even later in the season, although, again, this won't happen as the NFL dominates everything.

Imagine having it as a season-ending tournament to replace the insipid Tour Championship. Wishful thinking, sadly!

I enjoyed its identify and branding as 'glory's last shot' and the schedule from March to July is far too congested for my liking, with Majors or Signature Events almost every week.

What changes would you make to improve the PGA Championship? Let us know in the comments box below.