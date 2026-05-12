Jake Knapp's Injury Woes Continue As In-Form PGA Tour Star Forced To Withdraw From Third Consecutive Big Event

Jake Knapp has been forced to pull out of a third consecutive big tournament due to injury.

The 31-year-old officially withdrew from the 2026 PGA Championship on Monday evening, with his thumb sprain injury keeping him on the sidelines.

It has been a difficult few weeks for the 2024 Mexico Open champion, who has been one of the best players on the PGA Tour so far this year.

His injury forced him out of back-to-back $20m Signature Events at both the Cadillac and Truist Championship, and has now sidelined him from a Major. It's a huge setback and results in a large loss of potential points and money right when he was playing some of the best golf of his life.

Knapp ranks 2nd in Scoring Average this season on the PGA Tour and 3rd in Strokes Gained: Total, with five top-10s from nine events.

The Californian, who now calls Scottsdale, Arizona home, has been replaced in the field by Tom Hoge.

It means the PGA Championship is now missing two of the world's top 100, with Knapp ranked 39th and LIV Golf Virginia champion Lucas Herbert also missing at 89th in the world.

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Kevin Yu is now the first-alternate for the field, with the tournament getting underway on Thursday morning at Aronimink Golf Club just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.