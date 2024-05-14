PGA Championship Tee Times 2024: Round 2 Groupings
Check out the tee times for round two of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla
Round one of the 2024 PGA Championship is in the books and it was a record-breaking day as Xander Schauffele carded the championship's first ever 62.
The World No.3 carded a bogey-free nine-under-par score at Valhalla to become the first man in history to shoot multiple 62s in Majors.
The American is the best player in the men's game currently without a Major and he'll be looking to get rid of that tag this weekend, and he's out in the afternoon on Friday after going out in the morning wave on Thursday.
Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka and Tiger Woods are also in the later wave, with big names like Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa and Jon Rahm out in the morning.
Weather is going to play a factor on Friday after great conditions in round one, with an 80% chance of rain and a worrying prediction of thunderstorms, too.
PGA Championship Tee Times: Notable Groups
Round Two
- 8.26am (1.26pm): Collin Morikawa, Phil Mickelson, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 8.37am (1.37pm): Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm, Cameron Young
- 8.48am (1.48pm): Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Scottie Scheffler
- 1.18pm (6.18pm): Ludvig Aberg, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas
- 1.29pm ET (6.29pm): Tiger Woods, Adam Scott, Keegan Bradley
- 1.40pm ET (6.40pm BST): Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose
- 2.02pm ET (7.02pm BST): Brooks Koepka, Max Homa, Jordan Spieth
PGA Championship Tee Times: Round Two
ET (BST)
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
1st Tee
- 7.15am (12.15pm): Rich Beem, Sebastian Soderberg, Kazuma Kobori
- 7.26am (12.26pm): Josh Bevell, Aaron Rai, Jordan Smith
- 7.37am (12.37pm): Andrew Puttnam, Jesse Mueller, Charley Hoffman
- 7.48am (12.48pm): Si Woo Kim, Tom Hoge, Alex Noren
- 7.59am (12.59pm): YE Yang, Matthieu Pavon, JT Poston
- 8.10am (1.10pm): Jake Knapp, Jason Dufner, Francesco Molinari
- 8.21am (1.21pm): Thomas Detry, Jimmy Walker, Rasmus Hojgaard
- 8.32am (1.32pm): Austin Eckroat, Luke List, Mackenzie Hughes
- 8.43am (1.43pm): Sungjae Im, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Beau Hossler
- 8.54am (1.54pm): Thorbjorn Olesen, Brendon Todd, Keith Mitchell
- 9.05am (2.05pm): John Somers, Brice Garnett, Jesper Svensson
- 9.16am (2.16pm): Emiliano Grillo, Evan Bowser, Alejandro Tosti
- 9.27am (2.27pm): Vincent Norrman, Wyatt Worthington II, Chris Gotterup
- 12.45pm (5.45pm): Doug Ghim, Tyler Collet, Adrian Meronk
- 12.56pm (5.56pm): Larkin Gross, Lucas Herbert, Grayson Murray
- 1.07pm (6.07pm): Lucas Glover, Stephan Jaeger, Russell Henley
- 1.18pm (6.18pm): Ludvig Aberg, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas
- 1.29pm (6.29pm): Tiger Woods, Adam Scott, Keegan Bradley
- 1.40pm (6.40pm): Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose
- 1.51pm (6.51pm): Cameron Smith, Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland
- 2.02pm (7.02pm): Brooks Koepka, Max Homa, Jordan Spieth
- 2.13pm (7.13pm): Tony Finau, Tyrrell Hatton, Sahith Theegala
- 2.24pm (7.24pm): Akshay Bhatia, Bryson DeChambeau, Tommy Fleetwood
- 2.35pm (7.35pm): Sepp Straka, Takumi Kanaya, Nick Taylor
- 2.46pm (7.46pm): Andy Svoboda, Ben Griffin, Dean Burmester
- 2.57pm (7.57pm): Preston Cole, Tim Widing, Adrian Otaegui
ET (BST)
10th Tee
- 7.20am (12.20pm): David Puig, Thriston Lawrence, Matt Dobyns
- 7.31am (12.31pm): Tracy Phillips, Denny McCarthy, Keita Nakajima
- 7.42am (12.42pm): Talor Gooch, Cameron Davis, Harris English
- 7.53am (12.53pm): Jason Day, Shane Lowry, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 8.04am (1.04pm): Min Woo Lee, Chris Kirk, Billy Horschel
- 8.15am (1.15pm): Gary Woodland, Tom Kim, Joaquin Niemann
- 8.26am (1.26pm): Collin Morikawa, Phil Mickelson, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 8.37am (1.37pm): Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm, Cameron Young
- 8.48am (1.48pm): Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Scottie Scheffler
- 8.59am (1.59pm): Patrick Cantlay, Camillo Villegas, Will Zalatoris
- 9.10am (2.10pm): Patrick Reed, Sam Burns, Padraig Harrington
- 9.21am (2.21pm): Brad Marek, Mark Hubbard, Maverick McNealy
- 9.32am (2.32pm): Braden Shattuck, Taylor Montgomery, SH Kim
- 12.40pm (5.40pm): Michael Block, Luke Donald, Shaun Micheel
- 12.51pm (5.51pm): Jeff Kellen, Alex Smalley, Ben Kohles
- 1.02pm (6.02pm): Ryan Fox, Jon Speight, Matt Wallace
- 1.13pm (6.13pm): Zac Oakley, Adam Svensson, Ryo Hisatsune
- 1.24pm (6.24pm): Adam Hadwin, Martin Kaymer, Taylor Pendrith
- 1.35pm (6.35pm): Byeong Hun An, Alexander Bjork, Eric Cole
- 1.46pm (6.46pm): Adam Schenk, Corey Conners, Nick Dunlap
- 1.57pm (6.57pm): John Daly, Lee Hodges, Robert MacIntyre
- 2.08pm (7.08pm): Peter Malnati, Kurt Kitayama, Victor Perez
- 2.19pm (7.19pm): Ben Polland, Zac Blair, Ryan Van Velzen
- 2.30pm (7.30pm): Jeremy Wells, Sami Valimaki, KH Lee
- 2.41pm (7.41pm): Jared Jones, Taylor Moore, Patrick Rodgers
- 2.52pm (7.52pm): Kyle Mendoza, Andy Ogletree, Erik Van Rooyen
PGA Championship viewer's schedule: Friday
- 7.00am ET -1.00pm (ESPN+)
- 1.00pm ET -7.00pm (ESPN).
A lifelong golf fan, Andy graduated in 2019 with a degree in Sports Journalism and got his first role in the industry as the Instruction Editor for National Club Golfer. From there, he decided to go freelance and now covers a variety of topics for Golf Monthly.
Andy took up the game at the age of seven and even harboured ambitions of a career in the professional ranks for a spell. That didn’t pan out, but he still enjoys his weekend golf at Royal Troon and holds a scratch handicap. As a side note, he's made five holes-in-one and could quite possibly be Retief Goosen’s biggest fan.
As well as the above, some of Andy's work has featured on websites such as goal.com, dailyrecord.co.uk, and theopen.com.
What's in Andy's bag?
Driver: Callaway Mavrik Sub-Zero (9°)
3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus (15°)
Driving iron: Titleist U500 (17°)
Irons: Mizuno mp32 (4-PW)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 (50°, 54° and 58°)
Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron Newport 2.5
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
-
-
Junior Amateur Golfer Disqualified From LPGA Event After Signing Incorrect Scorecard
Mia Hammond was disqualified after the first round at the Mizuho Americas Open having self-reported the infraction
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Bizarre Scene As LPGA Tour Leader’s Name Absent From Walking Scoreboard And Caddie Bib
On the morning of the Mizuho Americas Open, it seemed that So Mi Lee wouldn't even tee it up in the event but, after late withdrawals, she would end the day leading the tournament!
By Matt Cradock Published
-
PGA Official Details 'Incredible Sacrifice’ Valhalla Members Made For PGA Championship
Valhalla hosts the PGA Championship for the first time in 10 years - and the Louisville course certainly looks the part
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Viktor Hovland Details Surprise Return To Former Coach At PGA Championship
The World No.7 confirmed he is back working with former coach, Joseph Mayo, with Hovland carding a three-under first round at the PGA Championship
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'I'm Getting Stronger For Sure' - Tiger Woods Heartened By Improving Fitness Despite Disappointing First-Round PGA Championship Finish
Tiger Woods has work to do to make the cut at the PGA Championship after faltering late in the first round at Valhalla
By Ben Fleming Published
-
WATCH: Scottie Scheffler Holes Out For Eagle At Very First Hole Of PGA Championship
If anyone thought the World No.1 may struggle following the birth of his first child, think again! As Scheffler holed out at the very first hole of the event...
By Matt Cradock Published
-
‘When You’re Playing With One Of The Easiest 9-Unders You’ve Ever Seen, It Makes You Feel Like You’re Shooting A Million’
Despite finishing seven shots back of Xander Schauffele on Thursday, Justin Thomas had nothing but praise for his countryman's historic round
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Pro Golf Tour Started By Major Champion Sanctioned By OWGR
The Official World Golf Ranking has announced the 54-hole Tartan Pro Tour is eligible for world ranking points
By Ben Fleming Published
-
The Local Rule That Allows Players And Caddies To Use Rangefinders At the PGA Championship
The PGA Championship is the only men's Major that allows players to use rangefinders in tournament play, but why? Here, we find out
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Xander Schauffele Sets 3 Records In Blistering Start To PGA Championship
Xander Schauffele fired a breathtaking nine-under-par 62 to set records tumbling during the first round at Valhalla
By Ben Fleming Published