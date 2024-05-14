PGA Championship Tee Times 2024: Round 2 Groupings

Round one of the 2024 PGA Championship is in the books and it was a record-breaking day as Xander Schauffele carded the championship's first ever 62.

The World No.3 carded a bogey-free nine-under-par score at Valhalla to become the first man in history to shoot multiple 62s in Majors.

The American is the best player in the men's game currently without a Major and he'll be looking to get rid of that tag this weekend, and he's out in the afternoon on Friday after going out in the morning wave on Thursday.

Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka and Tiger Woods are also in the later wave, with big names like Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa and Jon Rahm out in the morning.

Weather is going to play a factor on Friday after great conditions in round one, with an 80% chance of rain and a worrying prediction of thunderstorms, too.

PGA Championship Tee Times: Notable Groups

Round Two

Rory McIlroy shot 66 (-5) on Thursday (Image credit: Getty Images)

PGA Championship Tee Times: Round Two

ET (BST)

1st Tee

7.15am (12.15pm): Rich Beem, Sebastian Soderberg, Kazuma Kobori

Rich Beem, Sebastian Soderberg, Kazuma Kobori 7.26am (12.26pm): Josh Bevell, Aaron Rai, Jordan Smith

Josh Bevell, Aaron Rai, Jordan Smith 7.37am (12.37pm): Andrew Puttnam, Jesse Mueller, Charley Hoffman

Andrew Puttnam, Jesse Mueller, Charley Hoffman 7.48am (12.48pm): Si Woo Kim, Tom Hoge, Alex Noren

Si Woo Kim, Tom Hoge, Alex Noren 7.59am (12.59pm): YE Yang, Matthieu Pavon, JT Poston

YE Yang, Matthieu Pavon, JT Poston 8.10am (1.10pm): Jake Knapp, Jason Dufner, Francesco Molinari

Jake Knapp, Jason Dufner, Francesco Molinari 8.21am (1.21pm): Thomas Detry, Jimmy Walker, Rasmus Hojgaard

Thomas Detry, Jimmy Walker, Rasmus Hojgaard 8.32am (1.32pm): Austin Eckroat, Luke List, Mackenzie Hughes

Austin Eckroat, Luke List, Mackenzie Hughes 8.43am (1.43pm): Sungjae Im, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Beau Hossler

Sungjae Im, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Beau Hossler 8.54am (1.54pm): Thorbjorn Olesen, Brendon Todd, Keith Mitchell

Thorbjorn Olesen, Brendon Todd, Keith Mitchell 9.05am (2.05pm): John Somers, Brice Garnett, Jesper Svensson

John Somers, Brice Garnett, Jesper Svensson 9.16am (2.16pm): Emiliano Grillo, Evan Bowser, Alejandro Tosti

Emiliano Grillo, Evan Bowser, Alejandro Tosti 9.27am (2.27pm): Vincent Norrman, Wyatt Worthington II, Chris Gotterup

Vincent Norrman, Wyatt Worthington II, Chris Gotterup 12.45pm (5.45pm): Doug Ghim, Tyler Collet, Adrian Meronk

Doug Ghim, Tyler Collet, Adrian Meronk 12.56pm (5.56pm): Larkin Gross, Lucas Herbert, Grayson Murray

Larkin Gross, Lucas Herbert, Grayson Murray 1.07pm (6.07pm): Lucas Glover, Stephan Jaeger, Russell Henley

Lucas Glover, Stephan Jaeger, Russell Henley 1.18pm (6.18pm): Ludvig Aberg, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas

Ludvig Aberg, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas 1.29pm (6.29pm): Tiger Woods, Adam Scott, Keegan Bradley

Tiger Woods, Adam Scott, Keegan Bradley 1.40pm (6.40pm): Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose

Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose 1.51pm (6.51pm): Cameron Smith, Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland

Cameron Smith, Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland 2.02pm (7.02pm): Brooks Koepka, Max Homa, Jordan Spieth

Brooks Koepka, Max Homa, Jordan Spieth 2.13pm (7.13pm): Tony Finau, Tyrrell Hatton, Sahith Theegala

Tony Finau, Tyrrell Hatton, Sahith Theegala 2.24pm (7.24pm): Akshay Bhatia, Bryson DeChambeau, Tommy Fleetwood

Akshay Bhatia, Bryson DeChambeau, Tommy Fleetwood 2.35pm (7.35pm): Sepp Straka, Takumi Kanaya, Nick Taylor

Sepp Straka, Takumi Kanaya, Nick Taylor 2.46pm (7.46pm): Andy Svoboda, Ben Griffin, Dean Burmester

Andy Svoboda, Ben Griffin, Dean Burmester 2.57pm (7.57pm): Preston Cole, Tim Widing, Adrian Otaegui

ET (BST)

10th Tee

7.20am (12.20pm): David Puig, Thriston Lawrence, Matt Dobyns

David Puig, Thriston Lawrence, Matt Dobyns 7.31am (12.31pm): Tracy Phillips, Denny McCarthy, Keita Nakajima

Tracy Phillips, Denny McCarthy, Keita Nakajima 7.42am (12.42pm): Talor Gooch, Cameron Davis, Harris English

Talor Gooch, Cameron Davis, Harris English 7.53am (12.53pm): Jason Day, Shane Lowry, Nicolai Hojgaard

Jason Day, Shane Lowry, Nicolai Hojgaard 8.04am (1.04pm): Min Woo Lee, Chris Kirk, Billy Horschel

Min Woo Lee, Chris Kirk, Billy Horschel 8.15am (1.15pm): Gary Woodland, Tom Kim, Joaquin Niemann

Gary Woodland, Tom Kim, Joaquin Niemann 8.26am (1.26pm): Collin Morikawa, Phil Mickelson, Matt Fitzpatrick

Collin Morikawa, Phil Mickelson, Matt Fitzpatrick 8.37am (1.37pm): Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm, Cameron Young

Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm, Cameron Young 8.48am (1.48pm): Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Scottie Scheffler

Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Scottie Scheffler 8.59am (1.59pm): Patrick Cantlay, Camillo Villegas, Will Zalatoris

Patrick Cantlay, Camillo Villegas, Will Zalatoris 9.10am (2.10pm): Patrick Reed, Sam Burns, Padraig Harrington

Patrick Reed, Sam Burns, Padraig Harrington 9.21am (2.21pm): Brad Marek, Mark Hubbard, Maverick McNealy

Brad Marek, Mark Hubbard, Maverick McNealy 9.32am (2.32pm): Braden Shattuck, Taylor Montgomery, SH Kim

Braden Shattuck, Taylor Montgomery, SH Kim 12.40pm (5.40pm): Michael Block, Luke Donald, Shaun Micheel

Michael Block, Luke Donald, Shaun Micheel 12.51pm (5.51pm): Jeff Kellen, Alex Smalley, Ben Kohles

Jeff Kellen, Alex Smalley, Ben Kohles 1.02pm (6.02pm): Ryan Fox, Jon Speight, Matt Wallace

Ryan Fox, Jon Speight, Matt Wallace 1.13pm (6.13pm): Zac Oakley, Adam Svensson, Ryo Hisatsune

Zac Oakley, Adam Svensson, Ryo Hisatsune 1.24pm (6.24pm): Adam Hadwin, Martin Kaymer, Taylor Pendrith

Adam Hadwin, Martin Kaymer, Taylor Pendrith 1.35pm (6.35pm): Byeong Hun An, Alexander Bjork, Eric Cole

Byeong Hun An, Alexander Bjork, Eric Cole 1.46pm (6.46pm): Adam Schenk, Corey Conners, Nick Dunlap

Adam Schenk, Corey Conners, Nick Dunlap 1.57pm (6.57pm): John Daly, Lee Hodges, Robert MacIntyre

John Daly, Lee Hodges, Robert MacIntyre 2.08pm (7.08pm): Peter Malnati, Kurt Kitayama, Victor Perez

Peter Malnati, Kurt Kitayama, Victor Perez 2.19pm (7.19pm): Ben Polland, Zac Blair, Ryan Van Velzen

Ben Polland, Zac Blair, Ryan Van Velzen 2.30pm (7.30pm): Jeremy Wells, Sami Valimaki, KH Lee

Jeremy Wells, Sami Valimaki, KH Lee 2.41pm (7.41pm): Jared Jones, Taylor Moore, Patrick Rodgers

Jared Jones, Taylor Moore, Patrick Rodgers 2.52pm (7.52pm): Kyle Mendoza, Andy Ogletree, Erik Van Rooyen

PGA Championship viewer's schedule: Friday