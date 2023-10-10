Open de Espana Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Since he turned professional in 2016, Jon Rahm has never missed an edition of the Open de Espana. Not only that, but in the four appearances he’s made in the tournament since, he’s quickly matched Spanish legend Seve Ballesteros’ record of three victories.

That included a six-shot win last year, and all eyes will be on the Masters champion with the expectation that he will win finish top of the leaderboard again this week.

There’s certainly plenty of justification for that assumption. As well as being by far the highest ranked player in the field, at World No.3, Rahm enters the tournament having won four times in 2023, while he played a pivotal role in Team Europe’s Ryder Cup win at Marco Simone.

With the backing of the home crowd to spur him on, too, it would surprise almost no one if the 28-year-old lifts the trophy on Sunday evening.

However, Rahm is unlikely to have everything his own way. Another high-profile player in the field is his Ryder Cup teammate Justin Rose. The Englishman is having a good season of his own, which included his first title in four years at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am on the PGA Tour. Can he claim his 12th win on the DP World Tour here?

Justin Rose makes his first start since the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone (Image credit: Getty Images)

To add to the competition, the player Rahm beat in 2022, Matthieu Pavon, also plays, along with several of Rahm’s highly rated compatriots, including 2021 winner Rafa Cabrera Bello and the runner-up two years ago, Adri Arnaus.

Another Spaniard with high hopes of victory will be Adrian Otaegui. He showed exactly what he could do in his homeland by cruising to a historic victory in last year’s Andalucia Masters, and will be keen to showcase his best game to the home fans. Elsewhere, another Spaniard who will be confident of performing well is nine-time DP World Tour winner Pablo Larrazabal.

Other players to look out for include German Yannik Paul, who narrowly missed out on an automatic qualifying position for the Ryder Cup, and Victor Perez, who won January's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

Players are competing for a purse of $3.25m, and the winner will bank $552,500.

Below is the full prize money breakdown and field for the Open de Espana.

Open de Espana Prize Money 2023

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $552,500 2nd $357,500 3rd $204,750 4th $162,500 5th $137,800 6th $113,750 7th $97,500 8th $81,250 9th $72,800 10th $65,000 11th $59,800 12th $55,900 13th $52,325 14th $49,725 15th $47,775 16th $45,825 17th $43,875 18th $41,925 19th $40,300 20th $39,000 21st $37,700 22nd $36,725 23rd $35,750 24th $34,775 25th $33,800 26th $32,825 27th $31,850 28th $30,875 29th $29,900 30th $28,925 31st $27,950 32nd $26,975 33rd $26,000 34th $25,025 35th $24,050 36th $23,075 37th $22,425 38th $21,775 39th $21,125 40th $20,475 41st $19,825 42nd $19,175 43rd $18,525 44th $17,875 45th $17,225 46th $16,575 47th $15,925 48th $15,275 49th $14,625 50th $13,975 51st $13,325 52nd $12,675 53rd $12,025 54th $11,375 55th $11,050 56th $10,725 57th $10,400 58th $10,075 59th $9,750 60th $9,425 61st $9,100 62nd $8,775 63rd $8,450 64th $8,125 65th $7,800

Open de Espana Field 2023

Thomas Aiken

Pep Angles

Marcus Armitage

Adri Arnaus

Angel Ayora

Nick Bachem

Matthew Baldwin

Oliver Bekker

Wil Besseling

Thomas Bjorn

Daniel Bradbury

Daniel Brown

Julien Brun

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Jorge Campillo

Alejandro Canizares

John Catlin

Todd Clements

Aaron Cockerill

Sean Crocker

Louis De Jager

Alejandro Del Rey

Jamie Donaldson

Hennie Du Plessis

Victor Dubuisson

Bryce Easton

Nacho Elvira

Gonzalo Fdez-Castano

Ewen Ferguson

Ross Fisher

Grant Forrest

Simon Forsström

Jeremy Freiburghaus

Stephen Gallacher

Manu Gandas

Sebastian Garcia

Victor Garcia Broto

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

Daniel Gavins

Deon Germishuys

Ignacio Gomez Osuna

Gavin Green

Julien Guerrier

Chase Hanna

Marcus Helligkilde

Angel Hidalgo

Kazuki Higa

Calum Hill

Daniel Hillier

Daan Huizing

Oliver Hundeboll

Scott Jamieson

Jazz Janewattananond

Kristian Keogh Johannessen

Matthew Jordan

Masahiro Kawamura

Maximilian Kieffer

Nathan Kimsey

Marcus Kinhult

Soren Kjeldsen

Alexander Knappe

Jeong weon Ko

Espen Kofstad

Romain Langasque

Pablo Larrazabal

David Law

Thriston Lawrence

Alexander Levy

Mikael Lindberg

Zander Lombard

Hurly Long

Joost Luiten

Richard Mansell

Luis Masaveu

Tom McKibbin

Guido Migliozzi

Edoardo Molinari

Juan Monsalve

James Morrison

Lukas Nemecz

Niklas Norgaard

Thorbjorn Olesen

Adrian Otaegui

John Parry

Yannik Paul

Matthieu Pavon

Eddie Pepperell

Victor Perez

Tapio Pulkkanen

Alvaro Quiros

Jon Rahm

Richie Ramsay

JC Ritchie

Justin Rose

Antoine Rozner

Kalle Samooja

Marcel Schneider

Freddy Schott

Robin Sciot-Siegrist

Jason Scrivener

Shubhankar Sharma

Marcel Siem

Martin Simonsen

Sebastian Söderberg

Clement Sordet

Andy Sullivan

Connor Syme

Tarrio Santiago

Sami Välimäki

Darius Van Driel

Daniel Van Tonder

Johannes Veerman

Borja Virto

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Justin Walters

Jeunghun Wang

Paul Waring

Marc Warren

Dale Whitnell

Oliver Wilson

Jeff Winther

Ashun Wu

Fabrizio Zanotti

Where Is The 2023 Open de Espana? The 2023 Open de Espana is being held at Club de Campo Ville de Madrid. The club was formed in 1929 and, as well as being the venue for the Open de Espana in recent years, it has also hosted other DP World Tour events, including the Madrid Masters and Open de Madrid.