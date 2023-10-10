Open de Espana Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
Defending champion Jon Rahm headlines as he looks for his fourth win in the tournament
Since he turned professional in 2016, Jon Rahm has never missed an edition of the Open de Espana. Not only that, but in the four appearances he’s made in the tournament since, he’s quickly matched Spanish legend Seve Ballesteros’ record of three victories.
That included a six-shot win last year, and all eyes will be on the Masters champion with the expectation that he will win finish top of the leaderboard again this week.
There’s certainly plenty of justification for that assumption. As well as being by far the highest ranked player in the field, at World No.3, Rahm enters the tournament having won four times in 2023, while he played a pivotal role in Team Europe’s Ryder Cup win at Marco Simone.
With the backing of the home crowd to spur him on, too, it would surprise almost no one if the 28-year-old lifts the trophy on Sunday evening.
However, Rahm is unlikely to have everything his own way. Another high-profile player in the field is his Ryder Cup teammate Justin Rose. The Englishman is having a good season of his own, which included his first title in four years at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am on the PGA Tour. Can he claim his 12th win on the DP World Tour here?
To add to the competition, the player Rahm beat in 2022, Matthieu Pavon, also plays, along with several of Rahm’s highly rated compatriots, including 2021 winner Rafa Cabrera Bello and the runner-up two years ago, Adri Arnaus.
Another Spaniard with high hopes of victory will be Adrian Otaegui. He showed exactly what he could do in his homeland by cruising to a historic victory in last year’s Andalucia Masters, and will be keen to showcase his best game to the home fans. Elsewhere, another Spaniard who will be confident of performing well is nine-time DP World Tour winner Pablo Larrazabal.
Other players to look out for include German Yannik Paul, who narrowly missed out on an automatic qualifying position for the Ryder Cup, and Victor Perez, who won January's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.
Players are competing for a purse of $3.25m, and the winner will bank $552,500.
Below is the full prize money breakdown and field for the Open de Espana.
Open de Espana Prize Money 2023
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$552,500
|2nd
|$357,500
|3rd
|$204,750
|4th
|$162,500
|5th
|$137,800
|6th
|$113,750
|7th
|$97,500
|8th
|$81,250
|9th
|$72,800
|10th
|$65,000
|11th
|$59,800
|12th
|$55,900
|13th
|$52,325
|14th
|$49,725
|15th
|$47,775
|16th
|$45,825
|17th
|$43,875
|18th
|$41,925
|19th
|$40,300
|20th
|$39,000
|21st
|$37,700
|22nd
|$36,725
|23rd
|$35,750
|24th
|$34,775
|25th
|$33,800
|26th
|$32,825
|27th
|$31,850
|28th
|$30,875
|29th
|$29,900
|30th
|$28,925
|31st
|$27,950
|32nd
|$26,975
|33rd
|$26,000
|34th
|$25,025
|35th
|$24,050
|36th
|$23,075
|37th
|$22,425
|38th
|$21,775
|39th
|$21,125
|40th
|$20,475
|41st
|$19,825
|42nd
|$19,175
|43rd
|$18,525
|44th
|$17,875
|45th
|$17,225
|46th
|$16,575
|47th
|$15,925
|48th
|$15,275
|49th
|$14,625
|50th
|$13,975
|51st
|$13,325
|52nd
|$12,675
|53rd
|$12,025
|54th
|$11,375
|55th
|$11,050
|56th
|$10,725
|57th
|$10,400
|58th
|$10,075
|59th
|$9,750
|60th
|$9,425
|61st
|$9,100
|62nd
|$8,775
|63rd
|$8,450
|64th
|$8,125
|65th
|$7,800
Open de Espana Field 2023
- Thomas Aiken
- Pep Angles
- Marcus Armitage
- Adri Arnaus
- Angel Ayora
- Nick Bachem
- Matthew Baldwin
- Oliver Bekker
- Wil Besseling
- Thomas Bjorn
- Daniel Bradbury
- Daniel Brown
- Julien Brun
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Jorge Campillo
- Alejandro Canizares
- John Catlin
- Todd Clements
- Aaron Cockerill
- Sean Crocker
- Louis De Jager
- Alejandro Del Rey
- Jamie Donaldson
- Hennie Du Plessis
- Victor Dubuisson
- Bryce Easton
- Nacho Elvira
- Gonzalo Fdez-Castano
- Ewen Ferguson
- Ross Fisher
- Grant Forrest
- Simon Forsström
- Jeremy Freiburghaus
- Stephen Gallacher
- Manu Gandas
- Sebastian Garcia
- Victor Garcia Broto
- Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
- Daniel Gavins
- Deon Germishuys
- Ignacio Gomez Osuna
- Gavin Green
- Julien Guerrier
- Chase Hanna
- Marcus Helligkilde
- Angel Hidalgo
- Kazuki Higa
- Calum Hill
- Daniel Hillier
- Daan Huizing
- Oliver Hundeboll
- Scott Jamieson
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Kristian Keogh Johannessen
- Matthew Jordan
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Nathan Kimsey
- Marcus Kinhult
- Soren Kjeldsen
- Alexander Knappe
- Jeong weon Ko
- Espen Kofstad
- Romain Langasque
- Pablo Larrazabal
- David Law
- Thriston Lawrence
- Alexander Levy
- Mikael Lindberg
- Zander Lombard
- Hurly Long
- Joost Luiten
- Richard Mansell
- Luis Masaveu
- Tom McKibbin
- Guido Migliozzi
- Edoardo Molinari
- Juan Monsalve
- James Morrison
- Lukas Nemecz
- Niklas Norgaard
- Thorbjorn Olesen
- Adrian Otaegui
- John Parry
- Yannik Paul
- Matthieu Pavon
- Eddie Pepperell
- Victor Perez
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Alvaro Quiros
- Jon Rahm
- Richie Ramsay
- JC Ritchie
- Justin Rose
- Antoine Rozner
- Kalle Samooja
- Marcel Schneider
- Freddy Schott
- Robin Sciot-Siegrist
- Jason Scrivener
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Marcel Siem
- Martin Simonsen
- Sebastian Söderberg
- Clement Sordet
- Andy Sullivan
- Connor Syme
- Tarrio Santiago
- Sami Välimäki
- Darius Van Driel
- Daniel Van Tonder
- Johannes Veerman
- Borja Virto
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Justin Walters
- Jeunghun Wang
- Paul Waring
- Marc Warren
- Dale Whitnell
- Oliver Wilson
- Jeff Winther
- Ashun Wu
- Fabrizio Zanotti
Where Is The 2023 Open de Espana?
The 2023 Open de Espana is being held at Club de Campo Ville de Madrid. The club was formed in 1929 and, as well as being the venue for the Open de Espana in recent years, it has also hosted other DP World Tour events, including the Madrid Masters and Open de Madrid.
Who Won The 2022 Open de Espana?
The 2022 Open de Espana was won by Jon Rahm, who returned to his homeland for a third victory in the tournament. He dominated the tournament to beat closest challenger Matthieu Pavon by six shots.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
