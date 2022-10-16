Adrian Otaegui Cruises To Historic Andalucia Masters Title

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Adrian Otaegui was in superb form at Valderrama, as his 19-under-par tournament total set a new 72-hole tournament record, with the Spaniard picking up his first professional title in his home country and first DP World Tour victory since October 2020.

Before the final round got underway, there had been a bit of Twitter outcry from some professionals over the lack of TV time Otageui had on Saturday, with the former LIV Golfer not appearing regularly on the broadcast despite his stunning round. However, on Sunday, it was a completely different story, as an exhibition of golf concluded with a three-under final round of 68.

Starting six shots clear of Joakim Lagergren and Angel Hidalgo, who made the "par of the century" during Saturday's play, it was more a matter of whether Otaegui was going to succumb to the pressure on a Valderrama course which is known for being a card wrecker.

If you thought the Spaniard might, then you couldn't be more wrong, as he birdied the fourth and fifth, before a birdie at the ninth gave him a three-under front nine and a now seven shot advantage.

Otaegui was ripping Valderrama apart and not even a bogey at the 11th could derail him, as he parred the next six holes on the trot, before a closing birdie gave him a final round 68 and a new tournament record.

Hidalgo secured his DP World Tour card after his fourth place finish (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I'm very proud of this performance," stated Otaegui, who picked up the €500,000 first prize. "I feel so happy to have my first win in Spain and in front of these crowds and at my favorite golf course in Spain.

"The week went perfectly and I just tried to play my game today and tee off as if I was still all-square with them. I just needed to stay focused and play every single shot with the same intensity as I had done previously."