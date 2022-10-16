Adrian Otaegui Cruises To Historic Andalucia Masters Title
The Spaniard never looked challenged at Valderrama, as he picked up a six shot win
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Adrian Otaegui was in superb form at Valderrama, as his 19-under-par tournament total set a new 72-hole tournament record, with the Spaniard picking up his first professional title in his home country and first DP World Tour victory since October 2020.
Before the final round got underway, there had been a bit of Twitter outcry from some professionals over the lack of TV time Otageui had on Saturday, with the former LIV Golfer not appearing regularly on the broadcast despite his stunning round. However, on Sunday, it was a completely different story, as an exhibition of golf concluded with a three-under final round of 68.
A birdie at the last for a six shot victory, setting the tournament record at -19 👏@adrianotaegui | #EDAM2022 pic.twitter.com/2e4nCmSD6ZOctober 16, 2022
Starting six shots clear of Joakim Lagergren and Angel Hidalgo, who made the "par of the century" during Saturday's play, it was more a matter of whether Otaegui was going to succumb to the pressure on a Valderrama course which is known for being a card wrecker.
If you thought the Spaniard might, then you couldn't be more wrong, as he birdied the fourth and fifth, before a birdie at the ninth gave him a three-under front nine and a now seven shot advantage.
Otaegui was ripping Valderrama apart and not even a bogey at the 11th could derail him, as he parred the next six holes on the trot, before a closing birdie gave him a final round 68 and a new tournament record.
"I'm very proud of this performance," stated Otaegui, who picked up the €500,000 first prize. "I feel so happy to have my first win in Spain and in front of these crowds and at my favorite golf course in Spain.
"The week went perfectly and I just tried to play my game today and tee off as if I was still all-square with them. I just needed to stay focused and play every single shot with the same intensity as I had done previously."
Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
-
-
Brooks Koepka Claims LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah Victory
Koepka defeated his close friend, Peter Uihlein, in a playoff, as he picked up his first LIV Golf title
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Tour Pros Slam DP World Tour Over Lack Of Adrian Otaegui Coverage
Following an exceptional round by Adrian Otaegui, multiple professionals took to Twitter claiming that he wasn't given enough coverage
By Matt Cradock • Published