Jon Rahm Matches Seve Ballesteros' Record In Dominant Fashion

Jon Rahm was in ruthless form over the Club de Campo Villa de Madrid course, as the former world number one cantered clear of the field, shooting a stunning 62 in the final round to match the Spanish Open record of fellow compatriot and golf legend Seve Ballesteros.

The Spaniard entered the final round with a one-shot lead and asserted his dominance after an incredible eagle on the 13th briefly put him six clear after the nearest challenger, Min Woo Lee’s bogey.

Rahm was unstoppable over the final round, with his display tallying seven birdies alongside his eagle, and only one dropped shot coming at the par 3 12th hole.

With a birdie-birdie finish, the 27-year-old was a resounding six shots ahead of Matthieu Pavon in second place, as the Frenchman currently sits on the cusp of qualifying for the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

So far, in 2022, the Spanish Open victor currently sits at sixth in the World Rankings and has managed two victories this year, the other being the Mexico Open in May. However, it's this historic win in Madrid that will be a major highlight, as it takes him to 15 professional career wins.

Speaking after his victory, a visibly emotional Rahm told reporters: “This will take quite a while to process, it was always the goal coming in. Seve is a great hero of mine and to achieve what he did in just a few years feels amazing.”

Rahm continued to pay homage to Ballesteros and questioned where he would be without the legend’s influence: “He wasn't really somebody I thought about that much until I started to get better at golf. I learned a lot about him and what he did. I’ve spoken many times about the '97 Ryder Cup and, because of what he did that week, some friends of my dad convinced me to start playing golf. Who knows where I'd be? I’m here because of that alone.”