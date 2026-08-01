11 Notable Names Who Missed The Cut At The Rocket Classic

The PGA Tour is heading into the business end of its regulation season, with the Rocket Classic the penultimate event before the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

There's a lot at stake at Detroit Golf Club and, with the top 70 advancing through to the Playoffs following the Wyndham Championship next week, players are looking to wrap up as many points and as much prize money as they can.

At the halfway stage of the Rocket Classic, Cameron Young, Patrick Cantlay and Patrick Fishburn share the lead at 10-under, while Matt Wallace and Rickie Fowler are just one back of the trio at nine-under.

Xander Schauffele is among eight players sharing sixth spot at eight-under, while a further seven players are seven-under-par in a tight and congested leaderboard.

Although we are set to have an exciting finish over the remaining two days, there will be some notable names missing from the proceedings over the weekend.

Young fired a nine-under 61 on Friday to jump into a share of the lead (Image credit: Getty Images)

It wasn't just big-named players who failed to surpass the three-under-par cutline, but also individuals who are lurking around the required spots in the FedEx Cup standings.

Check out the notable names who missed the Rocket Classic cut below...

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Andrew Putnam (-2)