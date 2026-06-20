From A 17-Year-Old To A LIV Golf Star Who Made An 11... Which Notable Names Made The Cut At The US Open?

The US Open has already thrown up plenty of drama, with an abundance of names making it through to the final 36 holes on Friday.

Wyndham Clark leads at seven-under, while several Major winners are in pursuit of the former US Open champion, as an exciting weekend is in store in New York.

Among the chasing pack are some surprising names and, being the toughest test in golf, multiple players have scraped through to Saturday and Sunday's play, with some feel good stories developing on Friday.

Amateurs, US Open debutants and veterans all made the weekend, as it wasn't just notable names who missed the cut, but also made the cut.

Check out the full list below...

Miles Russell (a) - (+3)

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One of the feel-good stories of the week comes from 17-year-old Miles Russell, who fired a three-over championship total to become the second youngest player since World War Two to make the cut at the US Open.

Qualifying with Charlie Woods on the bag, Russell carded rounds of 72 and 71 to make the cut, with the American Junior Golf Association's No.1 ranked player finishing above the likes of Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka.

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Joaquin Niemann - (+3)

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After an eight-over-par 78 first round, which included a two-shot penalty for throwing a golf club, Joaquin Niemann produced a stunning five-under 65 to finish three-over-par.

The penalty at the par 5 sixth led to an 11, but the Chilean reacted perfectly, with seven birdies and two bogeys meaning he made it to the weekend, his third straight made cut at the US Open.

Ryder Cowan (a) - (E)

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At the halfway stage, Ryder Cowan leads the amateur standings, with the 21-year-old level-par following rounds of 68 and 72.

Making his first Major start, the Oklahoman is one of his State's top players and is enjoying a successful time in the college ranks. Two more solid rounds and he may well have the chance to add his name to a prestigious list.

Angel Hidalgo - (+3)

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Bursting on to the scene after defeating Rahm in a playoff at his home open, Angel Hidalgo made the cut on his US Open debut following rounds of 69 and 74.

A fan-favorite, the Spaniard has only made two Major appearances before this week, missing the cut twice at The Open Championship. Thankfully, for Hidalgo, pars to finish on Friday meant he'll be here for two more rounds.

Jackson Van Paris - (+2)

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Plying his trade on the Korn Ferry Tour, Jackson Van Paris didn't come into the US Open with the best form, missing four straight cuts and registering a best finish of 64th in his last six starts.

Having to go through Local and Final Qualifying, Van Paris is two-over-par through two rounds at Shinnecock Hills, carding a 70 and 72 to be just outside the top 30.

Harry Higgs - (-1)

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Like Van Paris, Harry Higgs came into the US Open in lackluster form, missing every single cut on the PGA Tour, as well as a T54th at the Korn Ferry Tour's BMW Charity Pro-Am.

In fact, Higgs wasn't supposed to be in the field, beginning the week as an alternate. Sitting inside the top 10 this week, the American very nearly quit after nine holes at his 36-hole Final Qualifying site in Charlotte.

James Nicholas - (+3)

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Earning his place in the championship via Final Qualifying, New York-native James Nicholas has enjoyed a dream week at the US Open.

Not only did he hit the first tee shot of the event, but rounds of 71 and 72 meant he would be hanging around for the weekend, with the American stating: "This is my dream, and this is what I aspire to be."

John Parry - (+2)

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Aside from missing the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge and RBC Canadian Open, John Parry has been one of the feel-good stories on the PGA Tour, with the Englishman making 13 straight cuts on the circuit.

At the US Open, the Englishman produced back-to-back 71s to finish two-over, meaning he has made 14 cuts in 16 starts, an impressive feat for a player who claimed his PGA Tour card via the DP World Tour last year.

Spencer Tibbits - (+2)

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Spencer Tibbits fired rounds of 68 and 74 to finish two-over-par, putting himself firmly inside the cutline in New York.

Although he lost a nine hole playoff to qualify for the US Open, Tibbits made it in via an alternate spot, with the American making the most of his week despite being ranked 1840th in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Tom Kim - (-3)

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Having been out of form throughout 2026, Tom Kim has produced some excellent golf to be in contention going into the weekend at the US Open.

Carding one top 10 this year, the South Korean fired rounds of 70 and 67 to sit three-under, four back of Clark, with Kim looking to replicate his T8th finish in 2023.

Neal Shipley - (+4)

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Earning low amateur honors at the 2024 US Open, Neal Shipley has struggled for form throughout this year, but battled bravely to make the cut in a third straight Major.

Like others on this list, his 2026 form has left a lot to be desired, with Shipley missing 10 cuts in 15 starts. Holding a best result of T38th this season, he will look to turn the tide over the weekend.

Jackson Koivun (a) - (+3)

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The World No.1 Amateur was one of the late finishers on Friday, but managed rounds of 72 and 71 to make the weekend in his second US Open.

Turning professional at next week's John Deere Classic, the American was one of five amateurs to make the cut, joining Cowan, Russell, Marek Fleming and Eric Lee.

Caleb Surratt - (+4)

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Making his Major debut, Caleb Surratt battled valiantly on Friday to make the cut, firing a one-under 69 to finish four-over through two days.

Carding a five-over 75 on Thursday, the American produced four birdies and three bogeys to finish under-par on Friday, with the LIV Golfer making the weekend at the first time of trying in golf's big four championships.