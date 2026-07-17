From A Penalized Bryson DeChambeau To A Pro Who Wasn't In The Field On Monday... These Notable Names Made The Cut At The Open In 2026

Nothing at The Open is ever given and this year's championship has been no different as several big names missed the cut at Royal Birkdale.

A record-equalling round from Lucas Herbert has afforded the Australian a two-stroke lead at the halfway stage, but there are plenty of household names within striking distance such as Bryson DeChambeau, Scottie Scheffler and Tommy Fleetwood.

Ultimately, the gap between the cut mark and Herbert is only nine strokes, so with conditions as tough as these and more wind to come, no one will feel out of the running.

And as the old saying goes, you've got to be in it to win it. Here's a look and some notable names who still stand a chance of becoming Champion Golfer of the Year with 36 holes to play.

BRYSON DECHAMBEAU (-5)

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Bryson DeChambeau had missed all three cuts at the Majors so far in 2026. But that run wouldn't become four after a sensational first two days at Royal Birkdale.

The American highlighted great strategy as his guiding light on Thursday - possibly a subtle dig at Nick Faldo - before cutting loose on Friday and pouring in a birdie on 18 to initially pull within one of Herbert.

While it seemed as though rounds of 67 and 66 had put the two-time Major winner in a great position to build on last year's T10th at Royal Portrush and maybe even lift the Claret Jug, it was later confirmed that DeChambeau had been given a two-stroke penalty early on in his second round and he'd actually shot a two-under 68.

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SAM BURNS (-5)

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Possibly the round of Friday actually belonged to Sam Burns. The American matched the all-time joint-record for lowest round at a Major (62), but he did so after a frustrating opening day where he was three-over.

Burns' eight-under second round was not only remarkable in of itself, but he hadn't played any golf since the US Open due to the impending birth of his second child.

But after baby Belle was born a fortnight early, Burns hot-footed over the Atlantic and has given himself a shot at winning a first Major in remarkable circumstances.

CAMERON JOHN (-3)

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Cameron John has been playing on the PGA Tour of Australasia for much of his pro journey and has endured or enjoyed a strange 2026 so far. He's claimed two wins but also missed his three most recent cuts.

Nevertheless, John turned his form around at the perfect time to sit inside the top-20 at the halfway stage. Oh, and did I mention, it's his Major championship debut?

DAN BROWN (-3)