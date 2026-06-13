5 Notable Names Who Missed The Cut At The RBC Canadian Open

The RBC Canadian Open takes place the week prior to the third men's Major of 2026 and, at the halfway stage, a number of interesting stories have begun to occur.

Ben James, who accepted PGA Tour membership after he finished top of the 2026 PGA Tour University Ranking, is making his professional debut in Toronto, and has been the star man after 36 holes.

James leads on his professional debut at the RBC Canadian Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Carding a 67 and seven-under 63, the American is 10-under, one clear going into the weekend, where several big names won't be joining him.

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Tommy Fleetwood, Brooks Koepka and Shane Lowry aren't among that group, as they made it comfortably inside the two-under cutline, but fellow players weren't so lucky.

Check out the big names who missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open below...

Aaron Rai (-1)

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Making his second appearance since claiming the PGA Championship in May, Rai could only card rounds of 69 and 70 to miss the cut by one.

Bogeying the penultimate hole, birdies at the 16th and 18th weren't enough to save the Englishman from missing the weekend, as Rai was one of 14 players to finish one-under, which also included Matt Wallace and Garrick Higgo.

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Corey Conners (E)

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Although he had the home support behind him, Conners was unable to capitalize in his home country, as he fired rounds of 71 and 69 to finish level-par.

Despite sending the fans home happy with a closing eagle on Friday, it's the Canadian's second missed cut of 2026, previously missing the weekend at the WM Phoenix Open.

Nicolai Hojgaard (+2)

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Having missed the cut at The Memorial Tournament, Hojgaard was looking to bounce back this week in Canada, but ended his event with another missed weekend.

Firing a one-under 69 on Thursday, a three-over 73 on Friday, which included three double bogeys, meant the former Ryder Cup player ended two-over and well back of the cutline.

Justin Rose (+2)

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Securing T10th and T12th results at the PGA Championship and The Memorial Tournament, Rose came into the RBC Canadian Open as one of the favorites.

However, on Thursday and Friday, the Major winner struggled as rounds of 70 and 72 gave Rose a two-over total, joining 11 players on that number.

Alex Noren (+5)

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Carding a level-par first round of 70, there was work to be done for Noren on Friday, but the Swede was unable to capitalize, as a five-over 75 meant he comfortably missed the cut.

Producing two birdies, 10 pars, five bogeys and a double, Noren missed his third cut of 2026 and his first since the Farmers Insurance Open back in late-January.