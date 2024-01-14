10 Things You Didn't Know About Andrew Putnam
Get to know PGA Tour winner, Andrew Putnam, with these 10 facts
Andrew Putnam: 10 THINGS YOU DIDN'T KNOW ABOUT THE AMERICAN PRO
1. Andrew David Putnam was born 25th January 1989 in Tacoma, Washington.
2. Putnam graduated high school in 2007 from Life Christian Academy.
3. He has three brothers and joined his brother, Michael, on the PGA Tour for his rookie season in 2014-15.
4. Putnam played college golf in southern California at Pepperdine University from 2007 to 2011. He won two tournaments and was a three time All-American.
5. Putnam turned professional in 2011 and won his first professional event in April 2014 at the WNB Golf Classic on the Web.com Tour.
6. According to Putnam, he would like to be a Navy Seal for a day.
7. He and his wife, Tawny, have two children, Pepper and Paxley.
8. Putnam is a big believer in charity and has teamed up and supported the College Golf Fellowship (CGF). The charity helped the American during his college years.
9. Throughout the early years of his professional career, Putnam was back and forth between the Web.com and PGA Tour. However, after securing his PGA Tour card for the 2017-18 PGA Tour Season, he won the Barracuda Championship in 2018 to keep his card for two years.
10. Putnam is known for the clubs in his golf bag and still has a 2010 Cleveland Launcher DST 3-Wood and Adams Idea Pro hybrid.
Cleveland Classics (2010): The Launcher DST 3-Wood Our 2010 Launcher DST 3-Wood is a club #TeamSrixon tour pro, @AndrewPutnam1 simply can’t take out of his bag. To this day, Andrew can launch his 3-wood like a rocket 🚀 Tell us your trusty go-to CG club! pic.twitter.com/y0zzqd3HpbDecember 13, 2023
HOW FAR DOES ANDREW PUTNAM DRIVE THE BALL?
The American averaged 284.7 yards off the tee during the 2022/23 PGA Tour season, which ranked him 184th.
HOW MANY TOURNAMENTS HAS ANDREW PUTNAM WON?
As a professional, Stevens has two victories on the Korn Ferry Tour circuit, the 2014 WNB Golf Classic and 2017 Panama Claro Championship. His biggest victory, to date, came at the 2018 Barracuda Championship.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
10 Things You Didn't Know About Sam Stevens
Get to know American, Sam Stevens, a little bit better with these 10 facts
By Matt Cradock Published
-
DP World Tour Pro Claims 'Some Of The Membership Have Lost Confidence' In Outgoing CEO Keith Pelley
Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano has explained to Golfweek's Adam Schupak why he thinks Pelley leaving is a good thing
By Mike Hall Published