10 Things You Didn't Know About Andrew Putnam

Andrew Putnam: 10 THINGS YOU DIDN'T KNOW ABOUT THE AMERICAN PRO

1. Andrew David Putnam was born 25th January 1989 in Tacoma, Washington.

2. Putnam graduated high school in 2007 from Life Christian Academy.

3. He has three brothers and joined his brother, Michael, on the PGA Tour for his rookie season in 2014-15.

4. Putnam played college golf in southern California at Pepperdine University from 2007 to 2011. He won two tournaments and was a three time All-American.

Putnam with the Barracuda Championship trophy in 2018 (Image credit: Getty Images)

5. Putnam turned professional in 2011 and won his first professional event in April 2014 at the WNB Golf Classic on the Web.com Tour.

6. According to Putnam, he would like to be a Navy Seal for a day.

7. He and his wife, Tawny, have two children, Pepper and Paxley.

8. Putnam is a big believer in charity and has teamed up and supported the College Golf Fellowship (CGF). The charity helped the American during his college years.

9. Throughout the early years of his professional career, Putnam was back and forth between the Web.com and PGA Tour. However, after securing his PGA Tour card for the 2017-18 PGA Tour Season, he won the Barracuda Championship in 2018 to keep his card for two years.

10. Putnam is known for the clubs in his golf bag and still has a 2010 Cleveland Launcher DST 3-Wood and Adams Idea Pro hybrid.

HOW FAR DOES ANDREW PUTNAM DRIVE THE BALL?

The American averaged 284.7 yards off the tee during the 2022/23 PGA Tour season, which ranked him 184th.

HOW MANY TOURNAMENTS HAS ANDREW PUTNAM WON?

As a professional, Stevens has two victories on the Korn Ferry Tour circuit, the 2014 WNB Golf Classic and 2017 Panama Claro Championship. His biggest victory, to date, came at the 2018 Barracuda Championship.