8 Notable Names Who Missed The Cut At The Genesis Scottish Open

At the halfway stage of the Genesis Scottish Open, we find a three-way tie at the top of the leaderboard, with Rory McIlroy, Tom Kim and Jordan Smith sat at nine-under-par.

The trio have produced some fine golf at The Renaissance Club and, with former winner Min Woo Lee and Major champion Matt Fitzpatrick just one shot back, as well as home hero Robert MacIntyre just two back, it's set-up perfectly going into the weekend.

Chris Gotterup, Wyndham Clark and Patrick Reed are among the big American contingent also in contention but, along with the notable names who made the cut, there were also some big surprises over the first two days.

From Ryder Cup stars and Major winners, to even the World No.1, no-one was safe from the two-under cutline in North Berwick, as several players headed to next week's Open Championship to prepare slightly earlier than planned.

Check out the notable names who failed to the make the Scottish Open cut below...

Patrick Cantlay (-1)

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Following the first round of the Scottish Open, Cantlay was actually part of a five-way tie at the top of the leaderboard, with the American carding a five-under 65.

On Friday, though, the American was nine shots worse, with his four-over-par 74 meaning he missed the cut by a single stroke.

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Ludvig Aberg (-1)

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Aberg had been tipped highly to go well at the Rolex Series event, but the Swede struggled at The Renaissance Club, missing the cut after a one-over round of 71 on Friday.

It's his first missed cut since the Farmers Insurance Open in January, with Aberg heading to Royal Birkdale to prepare for The Open Championship.

Sepp Straka (-1)

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Joining his European Ryder Cup teammate in missing the weekend is Straka, who carded rounds of 70 and 69 to miss the cut in North Berwick.