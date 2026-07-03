Brad Dalke 'Representing YouTube Golf' As He Challenges For DP World Tour Title

From YouTube golf to challenging on the DP World Tour, Brad Dalke could complete the ultimate crossover event at the BMW International Open.

Fresh off leaving the popular Good Good YouTube golf channel, Dalke picked up a tournament invite for the BMW International Open - and is taking full advantage.

The 28-year-old followed up an opening 69 with a second-round 66 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried in Munich to sit on nine under and just a shot off the clubhouse lead.

Dalke is following the likes of Ryan Ruffels, who played in the Myrtle Beach Classic this season, and Wesley and George Bryan as PGA Tour players turned YouTubers who are trying their luck back in pro tournaments.

He says that not playing professionally week after week could be a plus with the lack of pressure it brings, but he was trying to play well to represent his fellow online golfing creators.

"It's a weird mixture of there's no stress because I'm not out here fighting for points and I'm not grinding every week and on the season, but also I do kind of represent YouTube golf in a way," he told the DP World Tour.

"There's a lot of YouTube fans and a lot of people love YouTube and they love watching me and they vouch for me, so I'm trying to prove for them as well."

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BIRDIE FINISH FOR BRAD DALKE! 🤩He shoots a second round 66 (-6) and is currently sitting in solo second at the BMW International Open!#BMWInternationalOpen pic.twitter.com/jR0o2CboX1July 3, 2026

Dalke is no ordinary YouTuber, as a golf prodigy in his youth he won the 2015 Junior PGA Championship before finishing as runner-up at the US Amateur a year later.

He also played in both The Masters and US Open in 2017 so Dalke has obvious talent, but he's made his name online rather than on the course - with just one other PGA Tour start and one Korn Ferry Tour appearance to his name.

Six years after his last appearance in a ranking event, Dalke admitted that he felt the nerves ahead of making his return in Germany, but has no expectations and is trying to enjoy the ride.

“Obviously, I didn’t have a goal coming into this week," he added. "I just wanted to have some fun and enjoy it. And obviously, shooting 66 is pretty fun, so that helps the cause.

"Yesterday, that first tee shot, I was shaking like a leaf.

"Coming down the last few holes too... I try not to look at leaderboards, but it's hard not to miss them out there and I see my name up there for the first time.

"It’s very nervy, but I also love these moments. I love playing in front of big crowds and big opportunities. It's been fun."

Dalke has an invite into the Rocket Classic at the end of July, with tournaments looking to tap into the online audience YouTubers bring with them, while he's also set to tee it up at the Good Good Championship on the PGA Tour, which takes place mid-November.

If Dalke can go on to challenge at the weekend, of even who knows take home the trophy, it'd be a huge moment for golf - and for YouTube golf in particular.