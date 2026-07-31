Brad Dalke Describes 'Nightmare' PGA Tour Return After Rocket Classic Disaster

YouTube star Brad Dalke's eagerly-awaited return to the PGA Tour turned into a nightmare as he shot 81 in the opening round of the Rocket Classic.

After an impressive showing on the DP World Tour at the BMW International Open recently, hopes were high that his first PGA Tour start in a decade would go well.

Dalke, who last teed it up in a pro event in the USA at the 2017 US Open, received a sponsor's invite into the event in Detroit, but it could hardly have gone worse.

The 28-year-old carded seven bogeys, a double bogey and triple bogey against just one single birdie in his 11-over round that left him second bottom of the leaderboard.

Only Argentina's Alejandro Tosti with his 82 finished 18 holes below Dalke - who as a former college and amateur star is not your average YouTube golfer.

With so much online hype for his PGA Tour return, Dalke admitted it was a nightmare comeback after a disastrous day in Detroit.

“That round was nightmare fuel, my goodness," Dalke posted on social media.

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"Goes without saying I played very, very poorly… but everything that could’ve gone wrong seemed to go wrong.

"Nothing I can do now except go play some more golf tomorrow.”

That round was nightmare fuel my goodness. Goes without saying I played very very poorly… but everything that could’ve gone wrong seemed to go wrong. Nothing I can do now except go play some more golf tomorrowJuly 30, 2026

Some of the YouTube golfing community came out to defend Dalke after his woeful first-round effort, with the Bryan brothers posting their support.