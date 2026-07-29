Rocket Classic 2026 Betting Tips: Three-Time Season Winner Tipped Highly In Detroit

With two tournaments left to go before the first Playoff event, there really is all to play for at this week's Rocket Classic.

Some players are looking to cement themselves in the upper echelons of the FedEx Cup Standings, while others are needing big weeks to jump inside the required places.

Last year, Aldrich Potgieter secured his maiden PGA Tour title at the Rocket Classic, with the big-hitting South African overpowering Detroit Golf Club.

For 2026, Potgieter returns to defend his trophy, with a number of big names present this week. These include Players Championship winner Cameron Young, as well as last week's 3M Open champion Jackson Suber.

The pair start the event among the tournament favorites, with Xander Schauffele, Chris Gotterup,