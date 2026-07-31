13 Big Names To Miss The AIG Women's Open Cut

Haeran Ryu takes a one-stroke lead into the weekend at the AIG Women's Open, where the World No.3 will seek to win her third consecutive Major.

The Korean star followed up her opening 66 with a 70 on Friday to lead Japan's Shiho Kuwaki by one with 36 holes to play at Royal Lytham and St Annes.

A number of big names are in the chasing pack, including home favorites Lottie Woad and Charley Hull just five back in T6th.

However, plenty of notables fell by the wayside, with the cut coming in at four-over-par.

Here's a look at a number of big names, Major champions and Solheim Cup stalwarts who won't be around to contest for the title this weekend...

Big names to miss the 2026 AIG Women's Open cut

Andrea Lee: +5 (71-76)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Andrea Lee got off to a solid start courtesy of a level-par 71 on Thursday but a five-over-par 76 saw her agonizingly miss the cut by a single stroke. It's her first ever missed cut in the event in her seventh start.

The former Stanford star, who won the LPGA's Portland Classic in 2022, carded a disappointing five-over 76 in round two.