Jackson Koivun Told How To Play His Way Into Presidents Cup Team As Brandt Snedeker Admits He'd Be 'Dumb' Not To Consider Him

Team USA Presidents Cup captain Brandt Snedeker says he'd "be dumb not to take a really good, hard look" at including Jackson Koivun in his side for Medinah this year.

Koivun had a stellar college career and translated that immediately into PGA Tour success with victory at the 3M Open in just his third event since turning pro.

The 21-year-old was one of the most highly-rated amateurs ever, and showed why when he held off Scottie Scheffler in Minnesota to claim the first of what will surely be many victories to come.

The win catapulted him into 70th in the FedEx Cup standings and started the debate about whether Koivun should be included in the USA's Presidents Cup team.

Despite his youth and inexperience the talent is obviously there, so Snedeker must be tempted to thrust the youngster into team golf action and see what he can do - especially with an away Ryder Cup coming up next year.

Snedeker admitted on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio that Koivun was very much on his radar, and if he keeps his form up then he'll be a serious contender for a spot on the team regardless of his age.

"I’m not going to discredit a 21-year-old kid who’s played in, I don’t know, four or five events this year just because he’s been in college," said Snedeker.

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"I wouldn’t be doing the team the right service, or him the right service.

"If he goes out and plays great golf in the next four or five weeks, earns a spot and shows that he’s willing to be one of the 12 best players for us, I’d be dumb not to take a really good, hard look at him."

Could Jackson Koivun make a push for a spot on the U.S. @PresidentsCup team?"I'd be dumb not to take a really good hard look at him." - Captain @BrandtSnedeker ⛳️https://t.co/jaEmx6i3Z9 pic.twitter.com/tb453VE3PDJuly 30, 2026

Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk has spoken of