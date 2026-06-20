12 Big Names To Miss The Cut At The 2026 US Open

Wyndham Clark takes a four-stroke lead into the weekend at Shinnecock Hills as he chases his second US Open title.

The 2023 champion at Los Angeles Country Club has a big margin heading into the final 36-holes after a 64-69 start in strong winds at what is regarded as one of the country's toughest tests.

Not everyone found it as scoreable as Clark, though, with a surprisingly large number of big name players heading home early.

So, which big names missed the 2026 US Open cut? Let's take a look...

Bryson DeChambeau: +5 (70-75)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bryson DeChambeau's tricky run continues as he misses his third consecutive Major cut and also misses the weekend for the second successive year at the US Open.

The LIV star, who won the 2020 and 2024 US Opens, got off to a good start with a level-par 70 on Thursday but followed it up with a five-over-par 75 on day two. DeChambeau's 75 featured back-to-back double bogeys and four other dropped shots.

He lost 2.44 strokes with his irons and over three strokes with his putter after ranking 1st in Strokes Gained: Off the tee.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Rickie Fowler: +5 (71-74)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fowler started the week with a solid enough 71 but fell four strokes back on Friday with a disappointing 74.

He had the tougher side of the draw and narrowly missed a birdie putt to make the cut on his final hole, but ultimately he fell one shy.

The popular American, who was T5th at LACC in 2023, has gone a disappointing T60-MC in his only two Major starts this year.

Viktor Hovland: +5 (76-69)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hovland's race was run on Thursday when he made six bogeys and 12 pars for a disappointing 76.

The Norwegian bounced back well with a 69 on Friday but it wasn't enough to see him in for the weekend.

It is his second consecutive Major missed cut.

Patrick Reed: +5 (72-73)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reed was expected to go well this week but he'll be ruing a late double bogey and a short missed putt that saw him miss the weekend.

In fairness, the 2018 Masters champion eagled the very next hole after his double but four other bogeys contributed to a second round of 73.

The Race to Dubai leader misses his first US Open cut since 2016.

Jon Rahm: +6 (68-78)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jon Rahm was arguably the biggest surprise of Friday, as the Spaniard followed up his sublime bogey-free 68 with an eight-over-par 78.

The back-to-back LIV Golf champion's wait for a third Major will continue this week after a shocking run that saw him drop six shots in five holes on the back nine.

Rahm lost over two strokes with his irons and wedges and almost three strokes on the greens.

Shane Lowry: +6 (73-73)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shane Lowry was highly fancied to do well in the breezy conditions this week at Shinnecock but two 73s see him missing the cut.

The 2019 Open champion had two very similar rounds, with two birdies, three bogeys and a double on each day.

It is back-to-back missed cuts in the US Open for the World No.44.

Cameron Smith: +6 (75-71)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hopes were high for Cameron Smith after a T7 finish at the PGA Championship last month, but it's another early ending for the 2022 Open champion.

The damage was done on Thursday for Smith with a 75, and his solid 71 on Friday afternoon dropped him one stroke further back from the cutline.

It means he has now missed seven of his last eight Major cuts. An unthinkable statistic after his incredible St Andrews victory four years ago.

Patrick Cantlay: +6 (74-72)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cantlay misses his second successive US Open cut and his fourth in the last six Majors.

The eight-time PGA Tour winner carded a four-over-par 74 on Thursday and was slightly better in round two but still fell short of the mark.

Remarkably, the former FedEx Cup champion is on a win drought stretching back to August 2022.

Min Woo Lee: +7 (74-73)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Min Woo Lee will not be joining his sister, Minjee, as a Major champion this week.

The big-hitting and popular Australian made nine bogeys and a costly triple over his first two rounds to finish at seven-over-par.

He has now missed the cut in six of the last eight Majors.

JJ Spaun: +8 (77-71)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

JJ Spaun becomes the second successive US Open champion to miss the cut in their title defense.

The damage was done in round one, where he made five bogeys and a double to card a 77. He was better on Friday but needed something much lower to get in for the weekend.

It means he has missed the cut in all three Majors this year.

Adam Scott: +8 (73-75)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It was a special week for Adam Scott, who was playing in his 100th consecutive Major.

It is a phenomenal achievement from the legendary Australian, but it won't have a fairytale ending after shooting +8 for 36 holes.

The 2013 Masters champion has now missed three of his last four Major cuts. We'll see him next month at Royal Birkdale for number 101.

Brooks Koepka: +10 (73-77)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Brooks Koepka was in with a good chance of making the weekend with ten holes to play at three-over before shooting seven-over-par on the way home.

The 2018 champion at Shinnecock Hills, who withdrew with a hand injury last week in Canada, finished at 10-over-par to miss the cut for the fourth time in his last seven Majors.

Koepka's iron play is usually his strong point but he surprisingly lost 1.53 strokes to the field in Approach, which may well be down to his injury.

Other notables to miss the 2026 US Open cut: