Charley Hull Vows To 'Go At Everything' In Bid To Finally Win First Major

Could this finally be Charley Hull's time? After five runner-up finishes she's vowed to go for everything over the weekend at the AIG Women's Open in her quest to win her first Major.

Hull is undoubtedy one of the best female players not to win a Major despite coming so close on five occasions, and yet again she enters the weekend with high hopes of finally getting over the hump.

The 30-year-old has finished second once at the Chevron Championship, twice at the US Women's Open and twice at the AIG Women's Open - including both last year and in 2023.

And after adding a Friday 71 to her opening 69 at Royal Lytham & St Annes she ended the day on two under and in a tie for fifth place when she finished her round - four shots off the clubhouse lead at the time.

Hull's recent plan for the Majors has been to try and just make the weekend with as few mistakes as possible, and then go for broke in the final two rounds.

That's certainly been the case in her last two near misses, both at this year's US Women's Open and last year's AIG Women's Open.

She played the second half of those tournaments in 13 and nine shots fewer respectively than the opening two rounds, but came up short by just a combined three shots.