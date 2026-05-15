8 Big Names To Miss The 2026 PGA Championship Cut

We're halfway through the 2026 PGA Championship, and the cut has arrived with the top 70 and ties making it through to the weekend.

Aronimink Golf Club posed a stern test for the world's best with thick rough and undulating, fast greens, as scoring proved tough over the first two days.

The lead is only four-under-par after 36-holes, and the cut came in just eight strokes adrift at four-over. It means everyone who made the cut theoretically still has a shot at contending for the title come Sunday evening, with a bunched leaderboard set to produce a thrilling final two rounds.

The tournament favorites like Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Cameron Young and Jon Rahm are all through, but a surprising number of household names won't have tee times this weekend including three of the world's top 10.

So, which big names missed the 2026 PGA Championship cut? Let's take a look...

Tommy Fleetwood: +5 (72-73)

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Fleetwood misses his first PGA Championship cut since 2021 after an uncharacteristic display at Aronimink.

The Englishman did have the tougher of the conditions, playing in the windy Friday morning, but it's not what we expected after his T5 finish last week at the Truist Championship.

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His five-over total, comprised of a 72 and 73, sends him home by a single stroke. At 6th in the world, he is the highest-ranked player to miss the cut.

Robert MacIntyre: +5 (70-75)

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After his runner-up finish at the US Open last year, MacIntyre looked like a serious contender to become a potential first-time Major winner in 2026, but he has now missed the cut at both The Masters and the PGA.

The Scot opened with a level-par 70 for a solid start in round one but made six bogeys and a double to shoot 75 on Friday, meaning he also misses the cut by a single stroke.

Russell Henley: +5 (72-73)

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The World No.9 is one of the most consistent players in the game and has a very good recent Major record with T10-T10-T3 finishes in his last three starts.

He never got it going this week at Aronimink, though, and his five-over-par total means he misses his second consecutive PGA Championship cut.

It was his 13th appearance in the Major, and he has surprisingly never had a top-10.

JJ Spaun: +6 (70-76)

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The reigning US Open champion is another big name heading home early after a six-over-par round on Friday.

Spaun opened up with a solid 70 in round one but made five bogeys and a double on the way to his disappointing 76 in round two. It's his second successive MC in a Major after also missing the mark at Augusta last month.

Viktor Hovland: +6 (74-72)

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Hovland has had a brilliant PGA Championship record in recent years, with a T2 finish in 2023 and a 3rd-place in 2024.

He misses his first cut in seven PGA starts after rounds of 74 and 72, with a rollercoaster day two featuring six bogeys and two birdies, after making seven bogeys and three birdies on Thursday.

Tyrrell Hatton: +6 (72-74)

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Another European Ryder Cupper heading home is Tyrrell Hatton.

The Englishman misses his first Major cut since the 2024 Open and first in the PGA Championship since 2020 after scores of 72 and 74.

He made six bogeys in a scrappy second round to miss the mark by two strokes.

Bryson DeChambeau: +8 (76-72)

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Despite two victories in the LIV Golf League this year, Bryson DeChambeau has now missed both the Masters and PGA Championship cuts - his first consecutive MCs in Majors since 2017.

He has had a brilliant run in the PGA Championship lately, going T4-2-T2 in the last three years, but in truth he was never close this time.

He opened with a six-over-par 76 in round one and a messy 71, featuring a double and three bogeys, on day two sends him home. He did finish with three consecutive birdies, though, so he may well be leaving with some positive swing thoughts.

Adam Scott: +8 (72-76)

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It will be a week to forget for Adam Scott, who was making his 99th consecutive Major appearance.

He'll make his 100th next month at Shinnecock Hills in the US Open, where he'll hope to play all four days after a disappointing eight-over-par total at Aronimink.

Scott opened with a 72 and followed it up with a 76, which contained just a single birdie.

Max Homa: +12 (75-77)

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Max Homa misses the cut at a Major for the first time since the 2024 US Open.

The World No.123 made just one birdie in 36 holes to finish at 12-over-par.

He may have had high hopes after a T9 at The Masters last month but goes home early for the third time in 13 starts this year.

Other notables to miss the 2026 PGA Championship cut: