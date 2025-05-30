Why I Can't Wait To Try The New Cobra Mini Driver
It looks like mini-drivers are officially not a fad, and are here to stay. The latest to be spotted out in the wild is a version from Cobra Golf, the King Tec mini-driver…
Unless you have been living under a rock, you will have seen a number of different manufacturers over the past 12 months or so, bringing out their own versions of a relatively new club-type commonly known as a ‘mini-driver’ (although not every brand refers to them as such). PXG has its Secret Weapon, Titleist has its GT280, Callaway has its Elyte mini-driver, and TaylorMade’s latest iteration is the somewhat nostalgic R7 Quad.
Scrolling social media over the past few days, I have seen a few posts from out on various global professional tours of what appears to be Cobra’s incoming entry into the space, the King-Tec mini-driver. Some excellent in-hand footage from SMS on Tour gives us a great look at what we might expect if this version hits the retail market soon.
A post shared by SMS on TOUR (@sms_on_tour)
A photo posted by on
The model in the video seems to utilize the new FutureFit33 loft sleeve and has interchangeable front and back weights to allow the user to dial in launch and spin requirements. Although difficult to tell, at first glance, to me it looks most comparable to the TaylorMade R7 Quad mini-driver from what is currently on the market in both in size and overall shaping. The crown is brilliantly simple and clean, which is something we have come to expect from Cobra since it launched the Darkspeed and subsequently DS-Adapt ranges.
It does seem to feature the same multi-material crown we have seen on the DS-Adapt range, too, with a small banner strip present along the top edge, although it looks to blend in very nicely.
The model in the Instagram post is a 13.5˚ loft, so if it does make it retail (which we strongly suspect it will at some point), it will be interesting to see if Cobra offers it in any other loft settings. PXG and Titleist currently only offer their respective mini-drivers in 13˚, whereas TaylorMade and Callaway give you the choice of either 13.5˚ or 11.5˚, which I much prefer as a higher swing speed player.
Based purely on the exceptional looks (how superficial of me!), I can't wait to get my hands on this King-Tec mini-driver for some testing. I was a big fan of the adjustability of FutureFit33 when it came out, particularly its ability to disassociate loft, lie, and face angle from one another, so to see it in a mini-driver is exciting to me.
I will also be keeping a keen eye on the Cobra staff players' bags at the upcoming US Open, in particular, as with a venue like Oakmont demanding super precise tee shots, a mini-driver could be just what Cobra’s tour players are looking for.
We will keep you updated, as and when we hear any official comment from Cobra in terms of technology, launch dates, and pricing.
Joe has worked in the golf industry for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe’s, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and Taylormade. He’s excited to bring his knowledge of hardware to Golf Monthly in the form of equipment reviews and buying advice.
Joe lives in North Devon and still plays sporadically on the PGA West region circuit. His best round in recent years came earlier in 2023 where he managed a 9 under par 63 at Trevose GC in a Devon & Cornwall PGA Tournament.
Joe's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Switch between TaylorMade Qi35 and Callaway Elyte TD - both with Fujikura Ventus Black 6-X
Fairway wood 1: TaylorMade BRNR Copper Mini Driver - Fujikura Ventus Black 7-X
Fairway wood 2: Callaway Apex UW 17˚- Fujikura Ventus Black 9-X
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB 3-PW with Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
Wedges: Callaway Opus 50, 54, and 60 degrees - Project X LS 6.0 shafts
Putter: LAB Golf Oz.1 (zero shaft lean)
Ball: TaylorMade 2024 TP5x
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet 60R
Bag: Vessel Player IV Pro DXR Stand
