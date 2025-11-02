Miyu Yamashita Claims Maybank Championship Title In Final Day Thriller

In an enthralling final day at Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club, it was AIG Women's Open winner Miyu Yamashita who claimed the Maybank Championship victory in a playoff.

Carding a seven-under 65 in regulation play, the Japanese star matched the 18-under-par scores set by Major winner Hannah Green and 12-time LPGA of Korea Tour winner Hye-Jin Choi.

However, upon the finish of regulation play, the final round was then suspended for over half an hour due to inclement weather and, when the trio did return for the playoff, it was Yamashita who was the only player to birdie to win the tournament and a second LPGA Tour title of 2025.

Beginning the final round, it was Choi who held a comfortable four shot advantage but, on a day where scores were in the 60s, the 26-year-old found herself going backwards.

Parring her first seven holes, a birdie-bogey run finished out her front nine, with two bogeys and a sole birdie on the back giving her a one-over-par 73 and 18-under total.

That matched both Yamashita and Green, with the latter producing a four-under round on Sunday that included seven birdies and three bogeys.

Yamashita, on the other hand, opened with three birdies over her first five holes, before back-to-back gains on the 10th and 11th, as well as a birdie at the 13th, put her one back of the leaders.

Yamashita celebrates after claiming victory in the playoff (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following it up with another birdie at the 16th, two closing pars put the 24-year-old into the clubhouse with the target and, with Green and Choi matching it, we headed for a rare playoff.

Following the delay due to rain, the players made their way back to the tee and, in the playoff, it was Yamashita who secured the victory with a birdie, making her just one of a handful of players to win twice on the LPGA Tour in 2025.

The victory adds to her Major triumph at Royal Porthcawl in August, and is also Yamashita's second career title in only her first full year on Tour.