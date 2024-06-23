10 Things You Didn't Know About Miyu Yamashita

1. Miyu Yamashita was born 2nd August 2001 in Osaka, Japan

2. She started playing the game of golf when she was just five-years-old

3. Yamashita turned professional in 2020 at the age of 19

4. After joining the LPGA Tour of Japan circuit, she captured her first victory a year later at the 2021 KKT Cup Vantelin Ladies Open

5. Although she didn't win any more tournaments for the rest of the year, Yamashita made up for it in 2022, claiming five JLPGA wins and topping the Japanese Tour's money list

6. Her first Major appearance came at the 2022 AIG Women's Open, where she finished in solo 13th

7. After an incredible 2022, Yamashita followed it up with an equally amazing 2023, as she claimed five more JLPGA wins and defended her Japan LPGA Tour Championship Ricoh Cup win

8. Yamashita's height is 4' 11"

9. Throughout her young career, she has missed just one cut in a Major championship, finishing inside the top 25 in five of her seven appearances

10. At the 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Yamashita started the final round two shots back of leader, Amy Yang, after rounds of 71, 70 and 70