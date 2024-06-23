10 Things You Didn't Know About Miyu Yamashita

Get to know multiple-time LPGA of Japan Tour winner, Miyu Yamashita, a little bit better with these 10 facts

Miyu Yamashita hits a wedge shot and watches its flight
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By
published

1. Miyu Yamashita was born 2nd August 2001 in Osaka, Japan

2. She started playing the game of golf when she was just five-years-old

3. Yamashita turned professional in 2020 at the age of 19

A post shared by 山下美夢有 Miyuu Yamashita (@miyuu__golf)

A photo posted by on

4. After joining the LPGA Tour of Japan circuit, she captured her first victory a year later at the 2021 KKT Cup Vantelin Ladies Open

5. Although she didn't win any more tournaments for the rest of the year, Yamashita made up for it in 2022, claiming five JLPGA wins and topping the Japanese Tour's money list

6. Her first Major appearance came at the 2022 AIG Women's Open, where she finished in solo 13th

Miyu Yamashita taps her cap as she walks off the green at the Women's PGA Championship

Yamashita during the 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship

(Image credit: Getty Images)

7. After an incredible 2022, Yamashita followed it up with an equally amazing 2023, as she claimed five more JLPGA wins and defended her Japan LPGA Tour Championship Ricoh Cup win

8. Yamashita's height is 4' 11"

9. Throughout her young career, she has missed just one cut in a Major championship, finishing inside the top 25 in five of her seven appearances 

10. At the 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Yamashita started the final round two shots back of leader, Amy Yang, after rounds of 71, 70 and 70

Topics
Women's Golf
Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°

Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°

Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸