Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown Full Prize Money Payout 2025
The LPGA Tour's eight-team international competition in South Korea offers up a considerable prize purse to the 32 players involved at New Korea Country Club
In lieu of a regular stroke-play tournament on the LPGA Tour, the biennial International Crown has been taking place.
Hosted by the New Korea Country Club in South Korea, eight teams of four players representing the top-ranked nations in the world - plus an international side - have been competing in match play for the trophy.
Team USA - minus Nelly Korda who withdrew pre-event through injury - were designated the one seed up front while Japan is number two and hosts South Korea are the three seed. Australia is four, Thailand is five and Sweden is six - leaving the World team as seven and China as eight.
Group matches, consisting exclusively of the fourball format, took place over the first three days, with the top-two sides in each pool advancing to the semi-finals on Sunday morning.
From there, a straight knockout round involving one foursomes match and two singles matches per tie will decide which teams go through to the final and battle it out for the $500,000 top prize. In the final, it will once again be one foursomes match and two singles matches, with the first team to reach two points confirmed as the winner.
However much the respective teams win from a total pot of $2 million will be split equally between the four respective members, so the champions are set to collect $125,000 each while the second-place group will bank just less than $76,000 per person.
The foursomes which go head-to-head in the third-place playoff are guaranteed at least $55,200 each, and even the side which finishes last out of the eight will bag over $30,000 per player.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Below is the complete prize money breakdown for each team - and consequently for each player - at the 2025 International Crown.
INTERNATIONAL CROWN PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN
Position
Money Per Team
Money Per Player
1st
$500,000
$125,000
2nd
$303,600
$75,900
3rd
$257,600
$64,400
4th
$220,800
$55,200
5th
$170,200
$42,550
6th
$156,400
$39,100
7th
$142,600
$35,650
8th
$128,800
$32,200
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.