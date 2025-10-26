Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown Full Prize Money Payout 2025

In lieu of a regular stroke-play tournament on the LPGA Tour, the biennial International Crown has been taking place.

Hosted by the New Korea Country Club in South Korea, eight teams of four players representing the top-ranked nations in the world - plus an international side - have been competing in match play for the trophy.

Team USA - minus Nelly Korda who withdrew pre-event through injury - were designated the one seed up front while Japan is number two and hosts South Korea are the three seed. Australia is four, Thailand is five and Sweden is six - leaving the World team as seven and China as eight.

Group matches, consisting exclusively of the fourball format, took place over the first three days, with the top-two sides in each pool advancing to the semi-finals on Sunday morning.

From there, a straight knockout round involving one foursomes match and two singles matches per tie will decide which teams go through to the final and battle it out for the $500,000 top prize. In the final, it will once again be one foursomes match and two singles matches, with the first team to reach two points confirmed as the winner.

However much the respective teams win from a total pot of $2 million will be split equally between the four respective members, so the champions are set to collect $125,000 each while the second-place group will bank just less than $76,000 per person.

The foursomes which go head-to-head in the third-place playoff are guaranteed at least $55,200 each, and even the side which finishes last out of the eight will bag over $30,000 per player.

Below is the complete prize money breakdown for each team - and consequently for each player - at the 2025 International Crown.

INTERNATIONAL CROWN PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN