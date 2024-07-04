What Is Hot Melt In Golf?
Most of the time it's a ‘tour only’ option, but what exactly is hot melt and how does it work?
A topic that came up recently on the Golf Monthly Kick Point Gear podcast is that of hot melt, which begs the question... what is hot melt and how does it affect the performance of golf clubs?
Put simply, hot melt is a heated glue typically placed inside a hollow club head, primarily drivers, fairway woods and hybrids. Hot melt is the modern replacement for lead tape, which was previously used by tour pros (and still is occasionally) in previous years to change the weight distribution on the club head as well as the sound and feel characteristics.
WHAT IS HOT MELT USED FOR?
There are two main uses for hot melt with modern golf equipment and the first is to alter weight distribution in the head, which changes the CG (Center of Gravity).
It’s worth noting that given the advancement of golf equipment and the number of drivers and fairway woods we can purchase with adjustable weights on the head, using hot melt for changing the weight of a clubhead is not as prevalent now as it was two decades ago.
Players in the past would often use lead tape on their clubs to change the weight of the head to their liking. For example – if a player was missing to the right with his or her driver, they may have added lead tape to the heel portion of the club head for a more dynamic closure of the face as it reaches impact.
Lead tape is still widely used on putters in particular, but a lot less so on drivers and other fairway metals. This is largely because lead tape isn’t the prettiest look on the sole – but also because of the emergence of hot melt.
The second main use for hot melt is to alter the acoustics. What is the point of a shiny new driver if it sounds like you’re smashing a golf ball off a frying pan every time you hit it?
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Hot melt, once inserted inside the head of a driver or fairway wood, can be used to significantly change the acoustics of the club at impact with the golf ball, generally dampening vibration and muting the sound somewhat.
As mentioned by our own equipment expert Joe Ferguson on the first episode of the Kick Point podcast, numerous tour pros use hot melt to fine tune how their clubs sound at impact.
Joe highlighted one tour player who used the Ping G425 driver with extensive hot melt in the head for the sole purpose of changing the loud, high-pitched noise the driver produced into something more subtle.
WHAT ARE THE BENEFITS OF HOT MELT
Using hot melt allows players to make those little tweaks to their clubs that can make all the difference from a psychological point of view.
Hot melt can be used in such small amounts, too, meaning those players who need the smallest weight adjustments can do so without adding a clunky, ugly-looking strip of lead tape to the bottom of the club head.
As mentioned, those little tweaks can include changing the acoustics of the golf club, with hot melt being used to subtly dampen the noise at impact. This is a common practice in the makings of modern clubs by equipment manufacturers today.
WHAT ARE THE RISKS OF USING HOT MELT?
Given it’s a hot glue being poured into the hollow head of a golf club, if a player does not like the adjustments the melt has made it can be difficult to reverse such tweaks. Joe mentions on the podcast that the only way to remove hot melt from a club face is to “heat the club head to within an inch of its life” so the hardened glue can softly and drop out of the head. Once the hot melt is in the head, whether you’ve put too much in or it’s in the wrong place, it’s a difficult procedure to remove the melt.
Conor Keenan is a freelance writer, joining Golf Monthly in the spring of 2024. Hailing from Newcastle, Northern Ireland, Conor is lucky to have Royal County Down as his home golf course. Golf has been a constant in his life, beginning to play the game at the age of four and later becoming a caddy at RCD at just eleven years old. Now 26, Conor has caddied over 500 rounds in a 12-year-long caddying career at one of the best courses in the world. Playing to a four handicap, you’re likely to find him on his local driving range trying (and failing) to hit a Shane Lowry-esc stinger that helped him win The 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush.
In the bag:
Driver: Ping G
3 wood: Callaway Epic
Hybrid: Ping G425
Irons: Mizuno JPX 900 Tour
Wedges: Taylormade Milled Grind 52,56,60
Putter: Scotty Cameron Circa 62
- Joe FergusonStaff Writer
-
-
The 2024 Open Championship Field So Far (And How They Qualified)
The field for the fourth and final Major of the year is almost complete, with only a few remaining spots up for grabs
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
'I Was Honest And Up Front Of Why I Joined LIV And It Was Purely For The Money' - Richard Bland On LIV Golf Decision, His Retirement Plans And Response To Saudi Money Critics
Richard Bland in detail on why he joined LIV Golf and what next for him after some of the most successful years of his career
By Elliott Heath Published
-
This Iconic Club From 2014 Can Still Hit All The Shots
In the latest Retro Review, Joe Ferguson revisits an iconic utility iron from 10 years ago that featured in his own bag for many years...
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
What Is Kick Point In A Golf Shaft?
It's a term used a lot in club fittings and is the name of the new Golf Monthly podcast, but what is exactly is kick point? We explain all...
By Conor Keenan Published
-
Fujikura Completes VeloCore+ Lineup With Two New Shafts
The Ventus Red and Black VeloCore+ shafts are the latest releases from Fujikura. Here’s what we know so far…
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
These 2024 Golf Gear Trends Look Like They're Here To Stay
Joe Ferguson takes a look at some of the recent equipment developments that he believes will stand the test of time…
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
How To Attack Par 5s: Ultimate Strategy Guide
YouTube PGA Pro and Fujikura ambassador Matt Fryer explains how to score better on the longest holes on the golf course…
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
‘I Just Wanted To Make Myself A Set Of Clubs And I Got A Bit Carried Away’ - Bryson Dechambeau’s Iron Designer Explains All…
Tom Bailey of Avoda Golf explains how one of the most extraordinary equipment stories of 2024 came to be
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
Check Out The 15-Year-Old Irons Lexi Thompson Is Still Using At The KPMG Women's PGA Championship
Thompson is known as one of the best ball strikers in the women's game, but did you know that the irons she uses were released back in 2009? Here, we check them out!
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Is This The Coolest Putter Ever Made?
The Bradley Putter Company makes some special pieces but this one is off the charts...
By Joe Ferguson Published