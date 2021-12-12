Golf Stableford Format Explained

Stableford is a very common scoring system in golf whereby points are awarded on each hole according to how the player does against their own handicap.

This scoring system is widespread in competitive social golf, such as on society days, but many clubs also have regular Stableford competitions as well as medal ones.

The system – albeit in modified form - has also been used on the PGA Tour for a number of years. Firstly at The International at Castle Pines which ran up until 2006, and then The Barracuda Championship, which is still currently played on the Tour.

The Barracuda Championship changed to a stableford format in 2012. (Image credit: Getty Images)

So how did Stableford come about? Well, the scoring system is named after Dr Stableford, who invented this concept of scoring, although the scoring system itself is different from the one that Dr Stableford explained and originally instigated at his clubs.

It is arguably the most popular format as it speeds up play and doesn't deter golfers from giving up after playing only one or two bad holes, a common occurrence during medal play.

Expanding on that, it means you do not have to play out each hole. Therefore, there is no need for a long embarrassing walk back to the tee box to play three off the tee when a drive is unexpectedly lost. This also means there is no grinding it out to record an 8 or 9 on the scorecard as can be the case in medal play.

The idea behind the format of Stableford is very simple. Make par on a hole, based upon your handicap, and you get 2pts. A handicap-adjusted score of one over par is 1pt, 1 under par is 3pts, 2 under par is 4pts and so on. Below is a clear and straightforward list for you.

6 points – Four strokes under

5 points – Three strokes under

4 points – Two strokes under

3 points – One stroke under

2 points – Level par

1 point – One stroke over

0 points – Two strokes or more over

The par for stableford is 36 points - 18 holes with 2 points being par. (Image credit: Tom Miles)

In order to work out which holes you get the extra shots on, you need to look at the stroke index.

This means that if you have a handicap of 12, you would get an extra shot on stroke indexes 1 to 12. If you are a 28 handicapper, then you will get two shots on holes with a stroke index 1-10, and an extra shot on those with a stroke index 11-18.

Therefore a par 4 that is stroke index 10, will become a par-5 for a 12 handicapper, and a par-6 for a 28 handicapper. (And for anyone with a handicap of 9 or less it would be a par 4.)

So, if the both our players holed out in 5 shots, the 12 handicap would score 2pts and the 28-handicapper, 3pts - or “five for two” and “five for three”.

(Image credit: Tom Miles)

When it comes to working out the overall points, some prefer to work it out by adjusting the par of the hole, as explained above and work out the score based on the gross score on the hole.

Others prefer to calculate the Stableford points on the net score, and compare this with the course par of the hole.

But in terms of recording scores in the scorecard, the gross number of shots on the hole must be recorded so the Stableford score can be worked out.