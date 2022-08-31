LIV Golf Teams - Boston Invitational Line-Ups Confirmed

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The teams have been confirmed for the fourth LIV Golf Invitational Series event at The International in Boston.

With the addition of six new signings, big changes have been made for the tournament, with the most eye-catching being a new all-Australian line-up with Cameron Smith leading Punch GC. Another new signing, Marc Leishman, joins Smith alongside Matt Jones and Wade Ormsby.

At the previous tournament in Bedminster, New Jersey, 4 Aces GC were dominant as they finished 25-under to claim the first prize of $3m. The all-American team of Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch and Pat Perez is unchanged. Another team that remains unchanged is Majesticks GC. They finished runner-up at Bedminster, and Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson – who won the individual tournament on his debut – and Sam Horsfield hope to go one better this time.

One team that has seen some movement is Bryson’s DeChambeau’s Crushers GC. Shaun Norris makes way for new signing Anirban Lahiri alongside Charles Howell III and Paul Casey as they look to improve on their finish in sixth in New Jersey. Joaquin Niemann makes his debut in this week’s tournament in an all-new Torque GC line-up. Out go the four Japanese players from the July tournament, with Jediah Morgan, Scott Vincent and Adrian Otaegui coming in alongside the Chilean.

New arrival Harold Varner III joins Turk Pettit, James Piot and Hudson Swafford on Niblicks GC, with the injured Bubba Watson taking on a non-playing captain role. Peter Uihlein steps aside from Niblicks GC to join Smash GC in place of Richard Bland. Uihlein plays under captain Brooks Koepka with teammates Charles Koepka and Jason Kokrak. As for Bland, he’s now on Cleeks GC alongside former World No.1 Martin Kaymer, Laurie Canter and Graeme McDowell. Former Cleeks GC player, amateur David Puig, misses out on this week’s event entirely.

Sergio Garcia’s Fireballs GC finished third last time out for a share of $500,000 and his team is unchanged with Carlos Ortiz, Abraham Ancer and Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra making up the other three. Phil Mickelson’s Hy Flyers just behind Garcia's team in fourth at Bedminster, and he’s joined by new signing Cameron Tringale alongside Bernd Wiesberger and Matthew Wolff, with Justin Harding making way.

Stinger GC have also made one change, with Louis Oosthuizen welcoming Shaun Norris to replace Hennie Du Plessis, alongside Charl Schwartzel and Branden Grace to retain an all-South African team. Finally, Kevin Na’s Iron Heads GC, who finished 10th in the previous tournament, retain Sadom Kaewkanjana and Phachara Khongwatmai but welcome Sihwan Kim, who replaces Scott Vincent this week.

The teams will be competing for a first place prize of $3m, $1.5m for the runner-up and $500,000 for finishing third.

Below is the full list of teams and players for the Boston tournament.

