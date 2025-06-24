LIV Golf Dallas 2025 Betting Picks To Win, Predictions And Odds

The LIV Golf League has reached a crucial juncture in the season, with only two events prior to the final Major of the year. But before we reach Andalucia, LIV Golf Dallas is next on the schedule.

Despite being born in Modesto, California, Bryson DeChambeau now calls the Lone Star State home and is based not far from this week's course. As a result, he will be the most well-supported player in the field, with expectation on him to deliver.

It is not only the fans who believe DeChambeau could win, either. Bookmakers have the two-time Major champion as the outright favorite or among the top-three along with Jon Rahm and current standings leader, Joaquin Niemann.

Tyrrell Hatton and Carlos Ortiz are not far behind, though, and could easily pose a threat to the title challenge off the back of their respective T4th finishes at the US Open earlier this month.

Below, we've listed the odds for many of the leading players in the field as well as our outright and each-way selections for LIV Golf Dallas 2025.

LIV Golf Dallas Course Guide: Maridoe Golf Club

The land that Maridoe Golf Club sits on was purchased by billionaire, Albert Huddleston back in 2014 before being redesigned by architect Steve Smyers three years later.

Built on the site of the folded Colombian Country Club, Maridoe fits right into the state of Texas. Tipping out at over 7,800 yards, it winds around a large lake and slithers across the prairie, framed by long grass and lower forest areas.

With two par-5 holes at over 600 yards and a few near-500-yard par 4s on the property, players will need to possess a decent amount of power while staying sharp around the greens. Bermuda grass is the base layer at Maridoe and should feature speeds of around 13 on the putting surfaces.

Sebastian Munoz has the honor of shooting the lowest round by a LIV player so far, signing for an eight-under 64 at the Team Championship last year.

LIV Golf Dallas Tournament Betting Odds

Outright winner odds from FanDuel Sportsbook (odds correct at time of publishing)

Jon Rahm (+480)

Bryson DeChambeau (+500)

Joaquin Niemann (+700)

Tyrrell Hatton (+900)

Carlos Ortiz (+1200)

Patrick Reed (+1600)

Brooks Koepka (+2000)

Sebastian Munoz (+2000)

Lucas Herbert (+2900)

Marc Leishman (+2900)

Talor Gooch (+2900)

David Puig (+2900)

Cameron Smith (+2900)

Sergio Garcia (+3300)

Dean Burmester (+3300)

Anirban Lahiri (+4100)

Dustin Johnson (+4100)

Abraham Ancer (+5000)

Cameron Tringale (+5000)

Thomas Pieters (+5000)

Louis Oosthuizen (+5000)

Paul Casey (+5000)

Tom McKibbin (+5000)

All other players priced at +6000 or higher

LIV Golf Dallas Betting Picks

Matt Cradock News Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Carlos Ortiz (+1200)

Ortiz has been enjoying an excellent 2025 and, coming into this week at Maridoe Golf Club, I fancy the 34-year-old to continue his fine run of results. Finishing T4th at the US Open, his best ever Major result, Ortiz has finished no higher than 16th in his last six starts, claiming a victory at the International Series Macau and top 10s in Virginia, Korea and Miami.

Outside of the big three players on LIV (DeChambeau, Niemann and Rahm), I feel he possesses the best value among the favorites and, with a good performance at this course when the Team Championship was here, I expect Ortiz to be up there again.

Sleeper: Louis Oosthuizen (+5000)

The South African has been steadily improving throughout 2025 following a poor start to the season, with Oosthuizen registering a solo 12th at LIV Golf Korea and a T23rd at LIV Golf Virginia.

Back in 2024, the 42-year-old had the joint best putting average at Maridoe Golf Club and, with the Stinger GC captain having some time off since his last tournament at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, this could be the week where Oosthuizen finally gets the ball rolling and contends for the title.

Jonny Leighfield News Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Tyrrell Hatton (+900)

It was a bit of a slow start to the LIV Golf campaign for Tyrrell Hatton, but he's slowly finding his rhythm. Coming off the back of a T4th at the US Open - a championship he was very much in until the 11th hour - the Englishman must be feeling his game is in a great place.

And at a course which will requite greater accuracy as well as immense power, Maridoe GC could be somewhere Hatton thrives. With all of the pressure on the home favorite, DeChambeau, I'm backing Hatton to sneak through and land his second LIV title almost a year on from his first.

Sleeper: Sergio Garcia (+3300)

Garcia needs a big week if he is to lock up his spot at The Open Championship, and a return to Miradoe Golf Club may be exactly what he needs. At the Team Championship last year, Garcia led the way in putting averages, taking just 1.33 per hole.

Although his team did not fare as well as hoped, Garcia has positive memories to draw on as he aims to recover from a mini slump in form at just the wrong time. A strong week with his irons is a must, and if he can manage it then Garcia could be looking at a title charge.

Barry Plummer Staff Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Tyrrell Hatton (+900)

Tyrrell Hatton was fantastic at the US Open recently, playing some incredible golf for the majority of the event before faltering close to the finish line. The Englishman also performed well in Dallas at the team event last year, so there are enough positive signs that lead toward a much needed improvement in his LIV Golf form.

Three of his best four finishes have come in his last three LIV events, and I would not be surprised to see him quickly get over his Oakmont disappointment to claim a first win since Dubai in January.

Sleeper: Marc Leishman (+2900)

Ripper GC won the team event in Dallas last season, and I am backing one of the victors to go ahead and take the individual honours in 2025. Leishman currently ranks eighth in the LIV Golf standings, thanks to an impressive win in Miami a few starts back, and he was 10th on his last start in Virginia.

While Smith did the heavy lifting in Dallas last season, Leishman was no slouch and I believe that he could be the value play in a field where the prices are slim and quite honestly unappealing!

How To Watch LIV Golf Dallas

US/ET

Friday, June 27 - Round One: 12:00pm - 2:00pm (Fox Sports App), 2:00pm - 5:00pm (FOX)

12:00pm - 2:00pm (Fox Sports App), 2:00pm - 5:00pm (FOX) Saturday, June 28 - Round Two: 1:00pm - 3:30pm (Fox Sports 2), 3:30pm - 6:00pm (FOX)

1:00pm - 3:30pm (Fox Sports 2), 3:30pm - 6:00pm (FOX) Sunday, June 29 - Round Three: 1:00pm - 6:00pm (Fox Sports 2)

UK/BST

Friday, June 27 - Round One: 5:00pm - 10:00pm (ITV X)

5:00pm - 10:00pm (ITV X) Saturday, June 28 - Round Two: 6:00pm - 11:00pm (ITV X)

6:00pm - 11:00pm (ITV X) Sunday, June 29 - Round Three: 6:00pm - 11:00pm (ITV X)

