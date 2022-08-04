Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Niblicks GC LIV Golf Team

Niblicks GC is one of the 12 LIV Golf teams and after a number of changes in line-up, is currently an all-American outfit captained by Hudson Swafford. The team started with a multinational roster, Northern Irishman Graeme McDowell captaining a team featuring just one American, Turk Pettit, alongside Austrian Bernd Wiesberger and England’s OIiver Fisher.

Pettit is the only player left from the originals, and even that isn’t as simple as it could be, with the 2021 NCAA Division 1 champion playing the second event of the season for Cleeks GC before returning to Niblicks at Bedminster. Wiesberger headed to Hy Flyers GC after London, while Fisher has not made another appearance since the opener.

McDowell captained Niblicks GC again in Portland, where Swafford and James Piot joined up, alongside Travis Smyth. After being skipper for the first two events, McDowell swapped places with Pettit and headed to Cleeks GC, while Smyth left for Punch GC, his third team in three events. Swafford assumed captaincy duties, Pettit returned and Peter Uihlein came in from Crushers GC.

VIDEO: WHAT IS LIV GOLF?

So far, Niblicks GC have been consistently mediocre, finishing 8th, 7th and 7th, but with young players like Piot and Pettit in the ranks, there’s a lot of potential if they can agree on a settled line-up.

NIBLICKS GC PLAYERS

Niblicks GC captain Hudson Swafford (Image credit: Getty Images)

NIBLICKS GC RESULTS

Centurion Club, London: 8th (+8)

Pumpkin Ridge, Portland: 7th (-2)

Trump Bedminster: 7th (-4)