Niblicks GC - LIV Golf Team

Niblicks GC is one of the 12 LIV Golf teams and after a number of changes in line-up, is currently an all-American outfit captained by Hudson Swafford. The team started with a multinational roster, Northern Irishman Graeme McDowell captaining a team featuring just one American, Turk Pettit, alongside Austrian Bernd Wiesberger and England’s OIiver Fisher.

Pettit is the only player left from the originals, and even that isn’t as simple as it could be, with the 2021 NCAA Division 1 champion playing the second event of the season for Cleeks GC before returning to Niblicks at Bedminster. Wiesberger headed to Hy Flyers GC after London, while Fisher has not made another appearance since the opener.

McDowell captained Niblicks GC again in Portland, where Swafford and James Piot joined up, alongside Travis Smyth. After being skipper for the first two events, McDowell swapped places with Pettit and headed to Cleeks GC, while Smyth left for Punch GC, his third team in three events. Swafford assumed captaincy duties, Pettit returned and Peter Uihlein came in from Crushers GC.

So far, Niblicks GC have been consistently mediocre, finishing 8th, 7th and 7th, but with young players like Piot and Pettit in the ranks, there’s a lot of potential if they can agree on a settled line-up. 

 NIBLICKS GC PLAYERS 

Niblicks GC captain Hudson Swafford

Niblicks GC captain Hudson Swafford



 NIBLICKS GC RESULTS 

Centurion Club, London: 8th (+8)

Pumpkin Ridge, Portland: 7th (-2)

Trump Bedminster: 7th (-4)

