International Series Japan Prize Money Payout 2025

Following tournaments in India and Macau earlier in the year, the third of the Asian Tour’s elevated International Series events comes from Japan’s Caledonian Golf Club.

Like the previous two events this season, the 156 players in the field are competing for a share of a $2m purse, with $360,000 heading to the winner and $220,000 being banked by the runner-up.

Perhaps more importantly than the prize money is the possibility of one player earning a potentially life-changing LIV Golf contract at the end of the season. That will go to the star who finishes top of the International Series rankings.

Currently, existing LIV Golfers dominate the top of the standings, but there’s still a long way to go for the chance of a player without a current contract to climb the table. At present, International Series India winner Ollie Schniederjans, who is involved with LIV Golf this season, albeit as one of its reserves, is currently best placed to take advantage as he sits second behind leader Carlos Ortiz.

Below is the prize money payout for the International Series Japan.

International Series Japan Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $360,000 2nd $220,000 3rd $126,000 4th $100,000 5th $82,000 6th $66,600 7th $57,000 8th $49,000 9th $42,800 10th $38,200 11th $34,900 12th $32,500 13th $30,300 14th $28,900 15th $27,700 16th $26,500 17th $25,300 18th $24,100 19th $23,100 20th $22,300 21st $21,800 22nd $21,200 23rd $20,600 24th $20,000 25th $19,400 26th $18,800 27th $18,200 28th $17,600 29th $17,000 30th $16,400 31st $16,200 32nd $15,600 33rd $15,200 34th $14,800 35th $14,400 36th $14,000 37th $13,600 38th $13,200 39th $12,800 40th $12,400 41st $12,100 42nd $11,700 43rd $11,300 44th $10,900 45th $10,700 46th $10,600 47th $10,200 48th $9,800 49th $9,400 50th $9,000 51st $8,600 52nd $8,200 53rd $7,800 54th $7,600 55th $7,400 56th $7,200 57th $7,000 58th $6,800 59th $6,600 60th $6,400 61st $6,200 62nd $6,000 63rd $5,800 64th $5,600 65th $5,400 66th $5,200 67th $5,000 68th $4,800 69th $4,600 70th $4,400 71th $4,200 72th $4,000 73th $3,800 40th $3,600 75th $3,400

Which LIV Golfers Playing In The International Series Japan?

Tom McKibbin is one of two Legion XIII players appearing (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even though many of the biggest LIV Golf stars will be more focused on preparations for next week’s PGA Championship, the fact that last week’s big-money event was also held in the Far East, when the circuit visited Korea for the first time, ensures several of its players are competing in Japan.

One is Majesticks GC player Sam Horsfield, while Hy Flyers GC star Cameron Tringale also plays. Other LIV Golfers in the field include Legion XIII’s Tom McKibbin and Caleb Surratt, Range Goats GC’s Peter Uihlein, Cleeks GC’s Frederik Kjettrup, Torque GC’s Mito Pereira and Ripper GC’s Lucas Herbert.

What Is The International Series? The International Series is a LIV Golf-backed group of elevated events taking place during the Asian Tour season. As well as increased prize money, the series offers a pathway to the big-money circuit for the player who finishes top of the International Series standings.