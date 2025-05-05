International Series Japan Prize Money Payout 2025

The third of the Asian Tour’s elevated events comes from the Far East as several LIV Golf players compete

Peter Uihlein is one of several LIV Golf stars in the field
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Following tournaments in India and Macau earlier in the year, the third of the Asian Tour’s elevated International Series events comes from Japan’s Caledonian Golf Club.

Like the previous two events this season, the 156 players in the field are competing for a share of a $2m purse, with $360,000 heading to the winner and $220,000 being banked by the runner-up.

Perhaps more importantly than the prize money is the possibility of one player earning a potentially life-changing LIV Golf contract at the end of the season. That will go to the star who finishes top of the International Series rankings.

Currently, existing LIV Golfers dominate the top of the standings, but there’s still a long way to go for the chance of a player without a current contract to climb the table. At present, International Series India winner Ollie Schniederjans, who is involved with LIV Golf this season, albeit as one of its reserves, is currently best placed to take advantage as he sits second behind leader Carlos Ortiz.

Below is the prize money payout for the International Series Japan.

International Series Japan Prize Money Payout

Position

Prize Money

1st

$360,000

2nd

$220,000

3rd

$126,000

4th

$100,000

5th

$82,000

6th

$66,600

7th

$57,000

8th

$49,000

9th

$42,800

10th

$38,200

11th

$34,900

12th

$32,500

13th

$30,300

14th

$28,900

15th

$27,700

16th

$26,500

17th

$25,300

18th

$24,100

19th

$23,100

20th

$22,300

21st

$21,800

22nd

$21,200

23rd

$20,600

24th

$20,000

25th

$19,400

26th

$18,800

27th

$18,200

28th

$17,600

29th

$17,000

30th

$16,400

31st

$16,200

32nd

$15,600

33rd

$15,200

34th

$14,800

35th

$14,400

36th

$14,000

37th

$13,600

38th

$13,200

39th

$12,800

40th

$12,400

41st

$12,100

42nd

$11,700

43rd

$11,300

44th

$10,900

45th

$10,700

46th

$10,600

47th

$10,200

48th

$9,800

49th

$9,400

50th

$9,000

51st

$8,600

52nd

$8,200

53rd

$7,800

54th

$7,600

55th

$7,400

56th

$7,200

57th

$7,000

58th

$6,800

59th

$6,600

60th

$6,400

61st

$6,200

62nd

$6,000

63rd

$5,800

64th

$5,600

65th

$5,400

66th

$5,200

67th

$5,000

68th

$4,800

69th

$4,600

70th

$4,400

71th

$4,200

72th

$4,000

73th

$3,800

40th

$3,600

75th

$3,400

Which LIV Golfers Playing In The International Series Japan?

Tom McKibbin takes a shot at LIV Golf Australia

Tom McKibbin is one of two Legion XIII players appearing

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Even though many of the biggest LIV Golf stars will be more focused on preparations for next week’s PGA Championship, the fact that last week’s big-money event was also held in the Far East, when the circuit visited Korea for the first time, ensures several of its players are competing in Japan.

One is Majesticks GC player Sam Horsfield, while Hy Flyers GC star Cameron Tringale also plays. Other LIV Golfers in the field include Legion XIII’s Tom McKibbin and Caleb Surratt, Range Goats GC’s Peter Uihlein, Cleeks GC’s Frederik Kjettrup, Torque GC’s Mito Pereira and Ripper GC’s Lucas Herbert.

What Is The International Series?

The International Series is a LIV Golf-backed group of elevated events taking place during the Asian Tour season. As well as increased prize money, the series offers a pathway to the big-money circuit for the player who finishes top of the International Series standings.

Who Is Playing In The International Series Japan?

Some of the highest-profile names in the field are contracted to LIV Golf. They include Sam Horsfield, Cameron Tringale, Peter Uihlein, Mito Pereira and the Legion XIII duo Tom McKibbin and Caleb Surratt.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

