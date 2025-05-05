International Series Japan Prize Money Payout 2025
The third of the Asian Tour’s elevated events comes from the Far East as several LIV Golf players compete
Following tournaments in India and Macau earlier in the year, the third of the Asian Tour’s elevated International Series events comes from Japan’s Caledonian Golf Club.
Like the previous two events this season, the 156 players in the field are competing for a share of a $2m purse, with $360,000 heading to the winner and $220,000 being banked by the runner-up.
Perhaps more importantly than the prize money is the possibility of one player earning a potentially life-changing LIV Golf contract at the end of the season. That will go to the star who finishes top of the International Series rankings.
Currently, existing LIV Golfers dominate the top of the standings, but there’s still a long way to go for the chance of a player without a current contract to climb the table. At present, International Series India winner Ollie Schniederjans, who is involved with LIV Golf this season, albeit as one of its reserves, is currently best placed to take advantage as he sits second behind leader Carlos Ortiz.
Below is the prize money payout for the International Series Japan.
International Series Japan Prize Money Payout
Position
Prize Money
1st
$360,000
2nd
$220,000
3rd
$126,000
4th
$100,000
5th
$82,000
6th
$66,600
7th
$57,000
8th
$49,000
9th
$42,800
10th
$38,200
11th
$34,900
12th
$32,500
13th
$30,300
14th
$28,900
15th
$27,700
16th
$26,500
17th
$25,300
18th
$24,100
19th
$23,100
20th
$22,300
21st
$21,800
22nd
$21,200
23rd
$20,600
24th
$20,000
25th
$19,400
26th
$18,800
27th
$18,200
28th
$17,600
29th
$17,000
30th
$16,400
31st
$16,200
32nd
$15,600
33rd
$15,200
34th
$14,800
35th
$14,400
36th
$14,000
37th
$13,600
38th
$13,200
39th
$12,800
40th
$12,400
41st
$12,100
42nd
$11,700
43rd
$11,300
44th
$10,900
45th
$10,700
46th
$10,600
47th
$10,200
48th
$9,800
49th
$9,400
50th
$9,000
51st
$8,600
52nd
$8,200
53rd
$7,800
54th
$7,600
55th
$7,400
56th
$7,200
57th
$7,000
58th
$6,800
59th
$6,600
60th
$6,400
61st
$6,200
62nd
$6,000
63rd
$5,800
64th
$5,600
65th
$5,400
66th
$5,200
67th
$5,000
68th
$4,800
69th
$4,600
70th
$4,400
71th
$4,200
72th
$4,000
73th
$3,800
40th
$3,600
75th
$3,400
Which LIV Golfers Playing In The International Series Japan?
Even though many of the biggest LIV Golf stars will be more focused on preparations for next week’s PGA Championship, the fact that last week’s big-money event was also held in the Far East, when the circuit visited Korea for the first time, ensures several of its players are competing in Japan.
One is Majesticks GC player Sam Horsfield, while Hy Flyers GC star Cameron Tringale also plays. Other LIV Golfers in the field include Legion XIII’s Tom McKibbin and Caleb Surratt, Range Goats GC’s Peter Uihlein, Cleeks GC’s Frederik Kjettrup, Torque GC’s Mito Pereira and Ripper GC’s Lucas Herbert.
What Is The International Series?
The International Series is a LIV Golf-backed group of elevated events taking place during the Asian Tour season. As well as increased prize money, the series offers a pathway to the big-money circuit for the player who finishes top of the International Series standings.
Who Is Playing In The International Series Japan?
Some of the highest-profile names in the field are contracted to LIV Golf. They include Sam Horsfield, Cameron Tringale, Peter Uihlein, Mito Pereira and the Legion XIII duo Tom McKibbin and Caleb Surratt.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
