Cleeks GC LIV Golf Team

Cleeks GC is one of the 12 LIV Golf teams and currently features four Europeans, captained by former World No.1 and two-time Major winner Martin Kaymer.

Kaymer has been ever-present at the team and captain since the inception of LIV Golf, but the line-up at Cleeks has changed in each Invitational so far.

Originally, the German was joined by Pablo Larrazabal, JC Ritchie and Ian Snyman, before Turk Pettit and Scott Vincent came on board for round two to play alongside Kaymer and Snyman. That changed again for round three at Trump Bedminster when Graeme McDowell, Laurie Canter and Spanish amateur David Puig joined the team.

Laurie Canter was previously a member of Majesticks GC but was transferred after Henrik Stenson joined the only other all-European LIV Golf team.

For those wondering 'What does cleek mean?', here's LIV Golf's explanation: "The cleek was the driving iron of its day. Narrow club head. Little loft. Want to hit it low and long? The cleek was your club of choice, equivalent to the modern-day 1-iron. It required power and precision. Time to be bold. Time to shine."

Cleeks GC Players

Cleeks GC minus Laurie Canter pose with Greg Norman ahead of the LIV Golf Bedminster Invitational (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cleeks GC Results