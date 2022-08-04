Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Hy Flyers GC LIV Golf Team

The Hy Flyers LIV Golf team is headlined by the series' biggest name in Phil Mickelson.

Lefty's move to LIV was one of the biggest controversies of 2022, with the six-time Major champion and golfing legend reportedly joining the start-up for $200m.

He came in as captain of the Hy Flyers, one of the 12 LIV Golf teams. "A team in flight. Powered by its winged logo, this group hopes to soar above the competition," is how LIV Golf described the team.

Mickelson was joined by Justin Harding, Chase Koepka and 15-year-old amateur TK Chantananuwat after the draft at the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series event in London, but like many teams, the Hy Flyers has changed personnel since.

VIDEO: WHAT IS LIV GOLF?

At the second event, Mickelson's Hy Flyers featured fellow American Matthew Wolff, Austria's Bernd Wiesberger and Thailand's Itthipat Buranatanyarat. South Africa's Justin Harding came back to the team to replace Buranatanyarat at the third event at Trump Bedminster.

The team didn't get off to the best of starts with 10th and 11th place finishes at the first two events but came fourth in the third tournament at Bedminster, thanks to Matthew Wolff's nine-under-par total. Wolff closed with a 64 and finished in 2nd place in the individual leaderboard.

The Hy Flyers GC team are yet to win any team prize money, with payouts only being awarded to the top three teams in each event.

Hy Flyers GC Players

The Hy Flyers team pictured ahead of the second LIV Golf Invitational Series tournament in Portland with Greg Norman (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hy Flyers GC Results