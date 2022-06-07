LIV Golf Series Team Names Revealed
The names and captains of the 12 teams for the inaugural competition have been revealed
After months of uncertainly, things are rapidly falling into place for the first event in the LIV Golf Invitational Series taking place at London’s Centurion Club this week.
The field for the first event is now finalised, with several high-profile players opting to tee it up in the 54-hole shotgun start team affair than either the PGA Tour or DP World Tour. The build-up to the Series has certainly generated plenty of headlines, and the start-up’s ability to raise eyebrows continues with the names assigned to each of the 12 four-man teams that will compete for the first $25m purse.
Golf references are the order of the day for many of the names. So, Dustin Johnson will captain 4 Aces, while Kevin Na leads Iron Heads, Louis Oosthuizen fronts Stinger, Martin Kaymer is the captain of Cleeks and Graeme McDowell leads Niblicks.
Elsewhere, Peter Uihlein will lead Crushers, Sihwan Kim captains Smash, Wade Ormsby heads Punch and Talor Gooch will lead out Torque. Meanwhile, Sergio Garcia will captain the instantly memorable Fire Balls! Making up the set, Ian Poulter will head Majesticks while Phil Mickelson marks his new beginning with LIV Golf as captain of Hy Flyers.
As well as the diverse selection of names, the logos are nothing if not eclectic, with styles ranging from classic (for example, Iron Heads and Punch) to the comedic (Smash and Fire Balls). You can check out an image of the logos and team names in this tweet from The Fried Egg.
Here are the logos for the team names listed below. Sergio’s “Fire Balls GC” with a Major League anthropomorphic ball motif. https://t.co/nKJcbPnUpK pic.twitter.com/SvLrW0blYPJune 7, 2022
Each of the teams will compete for a staggering $25m purse in the opening tournament, with $5m shared between the top three teams and the remaining $20m handed out in individual prize money.
The team captains will select their three open team positions via a snake draft format (so, captain with the number one pick will also have the 24th pick, while the captain with the number two pick will also get the 23rd pick and so on), which has yet to take place.
Below is the full list of team captains and their teams.
LIV GOLF INVITATIONAL SERIES CAPTAINS AND TEAMS
|Captain
|Team Name
|Dustin Johnson
|4 Aces
|Graeme McDowell
|Niblicks
|Ian Poulter
|Majesticks
|Kevin Na
|Iron Heads
|Louis Oosthuizen
|Stinger
|Martin Kaymer
|Cleeks
|Peter Uihlein
|Crushers
|Phil Mickelson
|Hi Flyers
|Sergio Garcia
|Fire Balls
|Sihwan Kin
|Smash
|Talor Gooch
|Torque
|Wade Ormsby
|Punch
